From the day of the 2024 Republican State Convention, the RPA Chair and staff have refused to talk to or accept appropriate elector and Convention documentation from the elected Convention Chair, nor have they provided the delegate lists as requested.

The RPA not only refused to distribute the newly passed Rules and platform, Republican Party of Arkansas (RPA) Chair Joseph Wood called a bogus Executive Committee meeting without proper notice and summarily declared that the Convention had adjourned sine die and that the Convention's actions are null and void.

We're now three months post-Convention. What has started with simply following the Republican platform and RPA Rules is now all about transparency and leadership.

We see the entire Republican state Legislature -- who claim to be "disenfranchised" by the 2024 State Convention's actions -- obviously agreeing as a group to completely ignore any efforts to deal with the conservative Republican voters who elected them to office. Since she took office, Republican Governor Sarah Sanders has been radio silent about the ever-growing sea change/revolution going on within the RPA (we suspect she is much more into this than many might think).

Fake Elector Certification

Now we learn that the RPA, in its ravenous appetite for control, has frauded the people of the Republican Party and the majority of Arkansans — the RPA submitted to the Secretary of State our Convention’s certification document for our 6 presidential electors by affixing Wood's signature -- a document that must legally be signed by the 2024 Convention Chair, Jennifer Lancaster. This action threatens the legal status of our six Trump electors.

Lancaster reports she is being heavily pressured to just go ahead and sign the Arkansas certification herself as 2024 Convention Chair. Problem is, the RPA's bogus nullification of our 2024 State Convention INCLUDES and NULLIFIES the election of those 6 presidential electors. (Electing/certifying the state presidential electors is a mandatory task for the State Convention.)

What!?

Recognizing the problem, Lancaster — more than month ago — took the issue to the RNC and the Trump campaign. She provided the law as well as a pathway to protect our six presidential electors while also fulfilling her obligations to Convention delegates.

Lancaster reports that, in response, the RNC, RPA, and Trump’s campaign first demanded she adjourn the Convention without notifying the Convention delegates. She firmly refused, citing her obligations to the delegates.

Now they demand that she sign a replacement electors certificate. She says she “cannot do that because the law requires the certificate to be signed and filed within two days of the Convention.” The RPA’s Executive Committee has declared that the Convention adjourned sine die, she explained, so — if you agree with that ruling — that makes June 10 the legal deadline to file this certificate.

Lancaster admirably states she will not sign the legal certification document unless this discrepancy of the nullification is resolved. She reported these RPA strong-arm tactics to 2nd District members at the combined District 1 & 2 Meeting on Saturday, September 7 in Cabot:

Video from keeparkansaslegal | YouTube

(Of course, there's also this lawsuit certain Convention delegates filed in federal court ...)

RPA Must Fix This

Wood and RPA Executive Secretary Julie Harris are the ones who falsified an integral election document on June 10 as part of their bloody war to cut off the grassroots Republican conservative voter base that sent some 600+ delegates to the 2024 State Convention. The RPA has now created a critical crisis with their fraud. They are willing to throw Trump electors under the bus to retain control and now — to “fix” it — they (and others) try to intimidate Lancaster into signing a certification document that is untrue??

The official, final deadline for all electors documents is just a few days away (September 15) and Arkansas’ document must be certified by the Secretary of State.

We stand with the truth. The Convention did not create this situation. The RPA must quickly decide to right this ship. They must admit and correct the grievous error they created for Arkansas when they first nullified the Convention and then submitted a fraudulent election certification.

It's all about leadership and transparency, and the RPA has neither. What Arkansas Republicans have gotten instead is a stinking fraud with very serious implications for this most-critical November election!