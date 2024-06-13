The actions that took place Saturday at Rogers Arkansas can be described as the nexus of the conservatism of the Republican Party of Arkansas (RPA), and with the addition of the excellent online tool MyConstituents.ai, Arkansas can bring about the new face of voter accountability.

Actions at Odds with Rules

The RPA was forced kicking and screaming into the world as it exists in the Party Rules. Up until Saturday the RPA had a problem. Their actions and the way they ran the Republican Party was at odds with the RPA Rules and Robert’s Rules they ostensibly were to follow. The state Rules were developed over time by the RPA; however, it seems the organization did not give those Rules credence. The old guard certainly didn’t follow them and at times would act in a matter inconsistent with the spirit of the Rules.

The rules changes supported by RPA have already been discussed, and don’t deserve repetition here. It seems to us the elites – read “old guard, never learned how to govern and were satisfied being Democrat lap dogs” – were trying their best to keep control and with it their power, no matter what.

Saturday’s Convention delegates passed all the properly submitted Rules changes the RPA had summarily rejected for consideration. It’s effectively the first battle in a long war and the grassroots won. There will be more battles; if you think this war is won for the heart of conservatism in the RPA you are naive.

With this in mind, the grassroots needs to continue to discuss and plan. The old guard elites won’t give up, and depending on this single victory will mean we lose in the near future.

Online Tool to Help

One of the absolutely great things that goes along with the grassroots victory is the development of MyConstituents.ai, your online tool that allows you to watch what the Legislature is working on and provide your feedback to your Representatives and Senators on what we want them to do, as well as what they actually end up doing.

This is fantastic news for the grassroots! With this tool in place we can cut through the fog of exceptionally long and complex bills using the expert software-created bill summary. With a quick review you can easily determine if a bill is acceptable or not and send immediate feedback to legislators.

All the grassroots Republican delegates who attended Saturday’s State Convention deserve the greatest praise for the dedication and courage displayed in standing up to the RPA and doing the right thing. Praise God there are still patriots in the US.

We have much to do so let’s get busy!