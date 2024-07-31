Red Wing Post

Jack Sotallaro
Jul 31

So it seems Joseph Wood has decided that elected officials, those replaceable denizens who forget campaign promises as soon as they're made, should have deeming rights on our party's rules? I guess RPA is now the party of the elected and not of the people. Thanks Joe.

Irene Cruz
Aug 2

Interesting when Mr. Joseph Wood spoke at our CCofFC, he won me over with words that he was there for the members, a sheep coat he wears. It’s obvious he is not there for the members best interest. Is he replaceable with someone that that will honoring what members stand for? I am sure his views pierce to the top.

