It’s a sad state of affairs. In this critical stage of our country’s most influential Presidential election and when the national party’s rally cry is “UNITY,” the Republican Party of Arkansas is usurping the people’s voice after our historic 2024 State Convention.

The Convention

On June 8, the 2024 GOP State Convention (made up of 625+ elected delegates) overwhelmingly voted to make several changes to the state party Rules and platform, including these (and others):

close the Republican party primaries

follow the lead of the majority of state GOP parties and the RNC/Congress in designating elected lawmakers as ex-officio (non-voting) members of the State Committee

GOP candidates for elected office must be registered Republican voters

make judges races partisan

On July 25, the Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Arkansas (RPA) voted illegally and without authority to nullify all the Rules and platform changes approved by the State Convention. They acted on a bogus complaint based on RPA Rules, Section VII, which provides for a Rules Review when there is a “failure, within the County or District Committee, to observe these rules….” We must point out the obvious: Not only is the State Convention not a County or District Committee but also the words “state convention” do not appear anywhere in Section VII. The entire complaint — as well as RPA’s actions afterward — has no basis in fact.

The Complaint

The RPA received a complaint about the State Convention from Benton County Chair Barbara Tillman on June 13. The RPA used its Rules Committee (appointed by RPA Chair Joseph Wood) to “investigate.” They recommended the RPA nullify the Rules / platform changes. Wood called a July 25 emergency Executive Committee meeting and we’re told did not allow points of order or discussion. The vote was 18-5 to nullify.

The Rules Committee and the Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Arkansas (RPA) acted against Arkansas law and without authority. State law says the State Convention controls primaries. Not only do the RPA Rules say the Convention has “final authority in all party matters,” the RPA Rules also say the State Committee and Executive Committee operate under delegated authority as necessary — authority delegated by the State Convention.

The Rules

The RPA is governed by Arkansas law, then by the RPA Rules, then by local county committee rules. If none of these apply, we follow Robert’s Rules of parliamentary procedure, which include two different sets of procedures – one for meetings and another for conventions.

State law (Section 7-3-101) says political parties have the right to control their own primary elections:

(a) Subject to the provisions of this act and other applicable laws of this state, organized political parties shall: (1) Prescribe the qualifications of their own membership; (2) Prescribe the qualifications for voting in their party primaries; and (3) Establish rules and procedures for their own organization.



The RPA Rules say the State Convention holds “final authority in all party matters,” and the State Committee and Executive Committee are “delegated” authority in party matters … as is necessary…”

Why ?

Wood has formally notified the press, the State Legislature, and county committee chairs, and presidents of the several affiliate Republican organizations (Young Republicans, GOP Women, etc.) of RPA’s refusal to abide by the State Convention.

In contrast, Wood (as of 7/31) has refused to communicate on any level since June 8 with Convention Chair Jennifer Lancaster or with the numerous Republican County Committee delegates/grassroots members who have been steadily calling and emailing him. Governor Sanders has said nothing.

The guess is at least two changes are particularly unacceptable to the Executive Committee and the delegated panel of people running the RPA: closed primaries and the State Committee ex-officio status. So, the Executive Committee is going rogue and not only ignoring the very clear wishes of RPA members, but also party Rules along with state law.

We also can’t help but contrast Wood’s pledge to state lawmakers on July 27 with his obstinate refusal to implement the changes voted into place at the 2024 State Convention:

Make no mistake, the RPA has thrown the People of the state party under the bus. A sad state of affairs, indeed!