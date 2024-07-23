Tillman's Complaint: Overturn the State Convention
RPA's biased Rules Committee, of course, agrees
Here’s the “Advisory Opinion” released by the biased Rules Committee after they (all appointed by the RPA Chair) “investigated” the formal Complaint against the State Convention that Benton County Chair Tillman filed per RPA Rules, Article VII on Thursday, June 13. The first page is the agenda for this week’s emergency meeting of the RPA Executive Committee.
You can find the actual "complaint" found Nowhere! Has anyone actually seen it? Isn't that special?