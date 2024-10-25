Red Wing Post

Red Wing Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shoshana Manard's avatar
Shoshana Manard
Oct 25

Seems like a look here not there situation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sharma LaRue's avatar
Sharma LaRue
Nov 4

I support Jennifer Lancaster, we need her fighting fir the Republican Party

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Red Wing Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture