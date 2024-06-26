Who’s on first? The Trump campaign apparently successfully headed off a potential coup at the RNC Convention by seeking to replace six Arizona delegates — including the delegation chair — who were allegedly training with other states’ delegations to disrupt the Convention by suspending the Convention rules from the floor.

“Photographs of slides from the training meeting even mentioned how to motion to place a new candidate into nomination. Emails sent … before and after that training session clearly indicated … [an] intention to train delegates on how to exercise their “rights” at convention.”

After some skirmishes, the Trump campaign withdrew its challenges to the six Arizona delegates, who “cleared the air” and vowed they support no one but Trump as the presidential nominee.