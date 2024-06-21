Every four years, the Arkansas Republican party elects delegates and alternates to the Republican National Convention, set this year for July 15 in Milwaukee, where the national party formally will (we assume) select Donald Trump as the Republican presidential nominee. Here’s a look at who those RNC delegates are for 2024.

Districts Elect 12 RNC Delegates & 12 Alternates

This presidential election year, delegates at special County Conventions elected nominees who then competed to be elected to one of three delegate spots and three alternate spots at the special District Conventions held on May 11.

You’ll see that many of the 2024 RNC delegates elected from the Congressional Districts (listed below in alphabetical order by District) represent the grassroots base of the Party:

1st District:

Kathrine Bischof (Greene Co. Chair)

Richard Caster

Anna Hopper (President, AR Teenage Republicans)

2nd District:

Becky McHughes

Heather McKim

Michael Keith Moore

3rd District:

Ginny Lauren Dowden (Conduit News)

Reta Hamilton (former National Committeewoman)

Kelly Proctor Pierce

4th District:

Eddie Arnold (4th District Chair)

Iverson Jackson (President, African-American Caucus)

Sharon Wright (former executive committee, State Republican Women)

Here's the RNC alternates elected by the Congressional Districts in numerical order by District:

1st District:

(1) Tony Rees

(2) Margot Herzl

(3) Donnie Scroggins

2nd District:

(1) Mark Johnson (state Senator)

(2) Will Rockefeller

(3) Leslie Rutledge (Lt. Governor)

3rd District:

(1) Ross Little, Jr.

(2) Jana Kaye Starr

(3) Lance McAlindon (spouse state Rep. Mindy McAlindon)

4th District:

(1) Rena Orujova Day

(2) Shelly Craft

(3) Doug Harton

State Committee Elects At-Large RNC Delegates & Alternates

Then, on May 18, the State Committee completed the Arkansas contingent by electing the state's at-large RNC delegates and alternates, who then elected Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the Chair of the RNC delegation from Arkansas.

It’s interesting to see the number of RNC at-large delegates (listed below in alphabetical order) that are Republican old guard, state lawmakers, donors and such:

Eddie Arnold (4th District Chair, National Committeeman)

Jonathan Barnett (former National Committeeman)

Len Blaylock III (former RPA Chair)

State Sen. Justin Boyd

State Sen. Joshua Bryant

State Sen. Jim Dotson

Jonelle Fulmer (former RPA Chair)

Susan Gessler (3rd District Chair)

Attorney General Tim Griffin

Julie Harris (Nat'l President, GOP Women; RPA Secretary)

Diana Harton

State Sen. Mark Johnson

State Rep. Jack Ladyman

Sharon Lloyd (President, state Republican Women)

State Rep. Robin Lundstrum

Tom Lundstrum (spouse of State Rep. Robin Lundstrum)

State Rep. Mindy McAlindon (National Committeewoman)

John Nabholz

Will Rockefeller

Lisenne Rockefeller

Lieutenant Governor Leslie Rutledge

First Gentleman Bryan Sanders

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Donnie Scroggins

Jamie Sims

Nathaniel Todd

Doyle Webb (former RPA Chair)

June Wood (RPA 2nd Vice Chair)

Joseph K. Wood (RPA Chair)

At-large RNC alternates are:

(1) Gretchen Conger

(2) Joseph Marrone

(3) Donivan Hudgins

(4) Brian Lester (Washington Co. Chair)

(5) Robert Massingill, Jr.

(6) Judd Deere (Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff)

(7) Nancy Barnett

(8) John Kyle Day

(9) Jonathan Harris

(10) David Wright

(11) Diana Wright

(12) Amy Brooker

(13) Carrie Perrien Smith

(14) Chase Dugger (consultant)

(15) Jordan Powell

(16) Ashley Caldwell

(17) Brittany Branard

(18) Nita Crews

(19) State Sen. Ben Gilmore

(20) June Matheny (former Pulaski Co. State Committeewoman)

(21) Cassie Gonzales

(22) Arnetta Bradford

(23) Jason Bollinger (Faulkner Co. Chair)

(24) Sam Dubke