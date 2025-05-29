Red Wing Post

Red Wing Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Red Wing Post's avatar
Red Wing Post
5d

Former state Senator Jeremy Hutchinson pleaded guilty to a massive bipartisan Medicaid fraud scheme that rocked the Arkansas Legislature and Preferred Family Healthcare back in 2018, but now President Trump has fully pardoned him after he has served two years of an 8-year federal prison term.

Here’s the scoop on that and other Arkansas and national news blurbs:https://redwingpost.substack.com/p/former-state-senator-hutchinson-released

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Red Wing Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture