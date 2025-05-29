Former state Republican Senator Jeremy Hutchinson, key player in a massive Medicaid-based bribery and wire/tax fraud scheme from 2014-2017, has received a full and unconditional pardon from President Donald Trump, releasing him from an eight-year federal prison sentence and removing the conviction from his criminal record… read more on Red Wing Post

Sold! Chinese-owned Syngenta has sold its 150 acres in Craighead County for $760,000 after the Legislature passed Act 636 in 2023 that forbids foreign ownership of public or private land. Afterward AG Tim Griffin immediately targeted property of Northrup King Seed Co., a subsidiary of Syngenta owned by Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-controlled ChemChina. Griffin also enforced on the company a $280,000 fine because it did not report the original land purchase to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, as also required by state law. Arkansas is the first state to enforce provisions barring foreign ownership of U.S. land.

COVID bites Tyson: Survivors of Tyson Foods workers who died from COVID can sue company officials under Iowa’s gross negligence standard, says the Iowa Supreme Court. That Court also upheld the dismissal of Tyson Foods Inc and Tyosn Fresh Meats Inc. from the claims now aimed only at 14 individual executives and supervisors.

Not all bad: U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas will allow DOGE to access the U.S. Treasury payment systems, after refusing Democrat AGs who sued to block access in February. “In April, Vargas allowed one DOGE employee to begin accessing the system.” She noted in Tuesday’s ruling that the Administration now has a proper training system to prevent improper disclosures. The AGs had not objected under the condition that DOGE employees were properly trained.

Reality or just for show? Former reality TV show star Josh Duggar wants to have his 2021 child porn conviction vacated, and has filed a pro se motion in the Western U.S. District Court asking to be provided "counsel for the limited purpose of reviewing the record, evaluating possible constitutional claims, and, if meritorious grounds exist, preparing and filing a motion" to vacate. Duggar formerly starred in TLC's reality show "19 Kids and Counting" about his family in Arkansas; he was sentenced in 2022 to 12 years plus 20 years supervised release and a $10,000 fine for possessing child porn. Duggar says he cannot afford an attorney because he is incarcerated.