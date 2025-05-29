As President Trump goes about releasing and pardoning numerous victims of Democrat-aimed lawfare against Republicans, including scores of J6 detainees, MAGA voters are repeatedly calling to “Free Tina Peters!" However, she still endures punitive conditions in the Colorado prison system even though Trump himself has decried her “Communist persecution.” Why is that?

Simply, only governors can release a person from state charges (“clemency”), while only the President grants pardons for federal offenses (like his recent pardon of former state Senator Jeremy Hutchinson). President Trump is unable to grant a pardon for Colorado Gold Star mom / Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters — the first ever convicted election official in America’s history — because she was convicted under state law.

Victim of Democrat Lawfare

Peters, a classic example of Democrat-controlled lawfare being waged against Republicans, was sentenced to nine years for “helping unauthorized access to voting equipment.” In 2020, County Clerk Peters had Mesa County’s voter records copied; differences before and after the voting machine vendor performed an update led to allegations of machine-driven voter fraud, many of which now look to be factual. Democrat-controlled state of Colorado rejected her evidence and arguments. Colorado’s Governor then and now is the first openly gay man and second LGBT person elected as a governor, Democrat Jared Polis.

President Trump has publicly supported Peters’ release, and in March the Department of Justice under AG Pam Bondi initiated a federal review of her situation centered on prosecutorial overreach.