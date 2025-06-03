Red Wing Post

Red Wing Post

Home
State Politics
Republican Party
National Politics
Election Integrity
Tech
Daily
Archive
About

May 2025

Former State Senator Hutchinson Released from Federal Prison Sentence
Pardoned by President Trump
1
Why No Pardon for Tina Peters?
As President Trump goes about releasing and pardoning numerous victims of Democrat-aimed lawfare against Republicans, including scores of J6 detainees…
Trump Pardons Former State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson
Key player in $245 million Medicaid fraud scheme
3
Fed Disaster Aid Coming
Red Wing Daily: May 25, 2025
1
President Trump OK's Disaster Aid Funds
After Governor's phone call
3
"Waste, Fraud & Abuse" in Arkansas' Budget
How much have we saved?
Judge Dismisses Suit Against RPA
"Not the proper venue"
Arkansas "Pre-DOGE" Project
Governor says her plan targets "waste, fraud, and abuse"
Red Wing Daily: May 6, 2025
State Dismissed: After no action for over eight months, federal Judge Brian Miller has dismissed the lawsuit filed against the Republican Party of…
© 2025 Red Wing Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture