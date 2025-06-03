Subscribe
Sign in
Home
State Politics
Republican Party
National Politics
Election Integrity
Tech
Daily
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Hatchet Man Drew Martin Named as RPA Executive Director
Never fear, Republican political patronage is alive and doing very well in Arkansas!
10 hrs ago
2
Share this post
Red Wing Post
Hatchet Man Drew Martin Named as RPA Executive Director
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
DOJ Sues North Carolina: Voter Registration Fraud
Red Wing Daily: June 2, 2025
Jun 2
3
Share this post
Red Wing Post
DOJ Sues North Carolina: Voter Registration Fraud
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
More of What We're Told Doesn't Exist
DOJ sues NC over incomplete voter registration records
Jun 1
1
Share this post
Red Wing Post
More of What We're Told Doesn't Exist
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
May 2025
Former State Senator Hutchinson Released from Federal Prison Sentence
Pardoned by President Trump
May 29
1
Share this post
Red Wing Post
Former State Senator Hutchinson Released from Federal Prison Sentence
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Why No Pardon for Tina Peters?
As President Trump goes about releasing and pardoning numerous victims of Democrat-aimed lawfare against Republicans, including scores of J6 detainees…
May 29
1
Share this post
Red Wing Post
Why No Pardon for Tina Peters?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Trump Pardons Former State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson
Key player in $245 million Medicaid fraud scheme
May 29
1
Share this post
Red Wing Post
Trump Pardons Former State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Fed Disaster Aid Coming
Red Wing Daily: May 25, 2025
May 26
Share this post
Red Wing Post
Fed Disaster Aid Coming
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
President Trump OK's Disaster Aid Funds
After Governor's phone call
May 24
1
Share this post
Red Wing Post
President Trump OK's Disaster Aid Funds
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
"Waste, Fraud & Abuse" in Arkansas' Budget
How much have we saved?
May 22
Share this post
Red Wing Post
"Waste, Fraud & Abuse" in Arkansas' Budget
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Judge Dismisses Suit Against RPA
"Not the proper venue"
May 12
Share this post
Red Wing Post
Judge Dismisses Suit Against RPA
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Arkansas "Pre-DOGE" Project
Governor says her plan targets "waste, fraud, and abuse"
May 8
2
Share this post
Red Wing Post
Arkansas "Pre-DOGE" Project
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Red Wing Daily: May 6, 2025
State Dismissed: After no action for over eight months, federal Judge Brian Miller has dismissed the lawsuit filed against the Republican Party of…
May 6
1
Share this post
Red Wing Post
Red Wing Daily: May 6, 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Red Wing Post
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts