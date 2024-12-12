As if nullifying the entire State Convention from June 8 didn’t send the message? Of course, Chairman Joseph Wood and an entire establishment slate of officers won re-election at the State Republican Party Committee meeting on Saturday, December 7.

Wood received 237 votes from the State Committee, where all Republican state lawmakers (all 111 or so of them) can vote. Compare that to Jennifer Lancaster becoming 2024 Convention Chair with roughly 400 votes, all from delegates who were elected by their fellow Republican Party members to represent their interests at the State Convention.

Really, when the outcome is so pre-determined, why even go through the motions? Why not just appoint the State Party officers and Executive Committee outright … er, wait a moment, that’s already the case, once the Governor’s pick, Wood, is now re-installed.

There was the matter of challengers again on Saturday, though, and not just for the Chair’s position. Here’s the very short campaign speeches from Wood’s two challengers put up by the voter base: Mike Schnaekel and Margot Herzl, from Just the Right Angle’s livestream of the meeting. (Unfortunately, the sound went out for Wood’s speech on the livestream.)