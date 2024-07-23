Red Wing Post

Jason
Jul 25

Well the old guard only applauded Trump because they want their seat at the table, once he takes office though they will backstab him like they did from 2017-2021

Jack Sotallaro
Jul 24Edited

The blatant kowtowing to the old guard's desire to continue to run RPA as if they own it and disregard of the rules should result in some of the offenders being severely censured. Where is Governor Sanders on this? Joseph Wood is her guy, put in place over an actually qualified candidate, so it stands to reason that she, Governor Sanders, should possibly explain the facts of how conventions run and who has the power to the know-nothing executive director.

