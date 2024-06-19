America First patriots rising in Arkansas! Republican 2nd District Chair Jennifer Lancaster spread the news on “The Truth Matters with Tina Peters” on FrankSpeech.com - Lindell TV / Rumble yesterday.

Peters briefly touches on her Arkansas connection, then gives Lancaster the remainder of the interview to tell Peters’ national audience about how the America First patriots found our voice to create a sea change at the 2024 Arkansas Republican State Convention in Rogers on June 8: