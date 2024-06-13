Last Saturday's sea change in action at the Republican Party of Arkansas State Convention can logically be viewed as a direct result of the Republican take-over in the state.

Which takeover, you ask? For 135+ years in Arkansas, the Democrats ruled the roost, and the very few Republican electeds had to just follow the crowd to get anywhere. But we now have a super-majority of Republicans in office after more and more successes at the ballot box since 2012 or so, fueled by grassroots conservatives.

More Republicans

Many, many more conservative voters are now participating in their County Committees, which goes hand-in-hand with having more and more Republicans in elected office. In the past, Republican elected officials and donors controlled the RPA; they did not have to deal with the conservative voters because there were not enough of us in the game.

Today it’s clear the RPA doesn't know how to handle the sea change evident at Saturday’s State Convention where County Committee members expressed our will in a totally consistent manner according to the Rules. This sea change was inevitable, now that Arkansas’ conservative voter base has realized the power we have if we patriots trust one another and work together to ensure our voices are heard within our County Committees.

The Republican platform and Rules changes we approved at Saturday's State Convention are a good beginning and a total win. Now we must shoulder a great responsibility as we continue to carry out the platform and values of the Republican Party.

Let’s all ride the red wave together by adhering to our Rules and defeating the Democrats in November to set our state and country back on track!