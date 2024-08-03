Eyes everywhere: “Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced a new program … that allows private residences and businesses to register security cameras with the LRPD as part of ‘Eyes on the Rock,’ an initiative aimed at reducing crime in the metro area….”

What do voters want? Saline County is one county where voters could quite possibly see the question of using paper ballots in the November election; signature gathering for the initiative there is going quite well. Well enough, in fact, that Saline & Garland County Judges and Clerks are meeting with the joint Arkansas Legislature’s Committees on City, County, and Local Affairs this Wednesday in Hot Springs to talk about it.

Federal agencies should not be registering voters: AG Tim Griffin joined with Missouri to sue over Biden's interference in "state and local election administration" via his EO 14019 that directed all federal agencies to create strategic plans and engage in "voter registration and get-out-the-vote (GOTV) activities."

Your November ballot: Secretary of State John Thurston has certified the casino-related constitutional amendment for November’s ballot, and given the effort for expanding access to marijuana another 30 days to gather sufficient signatures to get onto the ballot. Supporters of the “abortion as a right” amendment are continuing their Arkansas Supreme Court fight after Thurston initially rejected their signatures, citing paperwork rules.