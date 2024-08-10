State

Citizen-led petition drives ongoing: Saline County has announced they believe they’ve turned in enough signatures to put paper ballots on the November ballot there; those submitted signatures are awaiting certification. Also, kudos to Craighead County where citizens are gathering signatures to put partisan municipal city elections on their county ballots in November.

What about Arkansas? On Friday Jesse Watters challenged Gov. Sanders to follow Virginia Governor Youngkin’s lead on election integrity after Youngkin’s executive order this week called for all traceable paper ballots counted by non-internet-connected machines, monitored drop boxes and purging voters rolls that resulted in over 6,000 illegal voters being removed along with some 80,000 dead or otherwise ineligible individuals: Share

“Meanwhile, back in Arkansas” As we predicted, the joint meeting of the Legislature’s City, County and Local Affairs Committees with Saline, Garland, and Searcy County Judges, county clerks, and state Election Board Commission members was more about disparaging paper ballots and hand-counting than it was about fact-finding and supporting more trust from the voters. Disregarding the thousands of reports from across the country about voting machine problems, Saline Co. Judge Matt Brumley opined When you insert more and more human beings, you’ve just got to understand what your tolerance for error is going to be. Ours is zero percent.

Relentless: Those folks who want abortion as a right on our November ballot are now decrying what they say is bias from Secretary of State John Thurston over the way his office has handled the petitions for abortion and for expanding legal marijuana in Arkansas. Their court filing asserts that while Thurston “was willing to tolerate an omission [in signature requirements, etc.] by that group, he was not willing to tolerate the same omission by the abortion amendment group.” What has AG Tim Griffin’s office said? What happens next? Leave a comment

National

This CEO is not woke: A Camping World retailer in northern California is fighting for its right to display its giant American flag after Sn Joaquin County ordered them to “remove the flag, citing safety reasons and a lack of permission.” CEO / philanthropist / star of CNBC’s “The Profit” Marcus Lemonis, a legal immigrant from Lebanon and U.S. citizen, disagreed and immediately ordered the flag to be reinstalled, citing the flag’s “symbolism and how we feel about this country.” (Camping World has several Arkansas locations!)

How much do you like your doughnuts? Dunkin’ Donuts and Diageo Booze Company are demanding that Rumble remove videos from conservative talkers or they will remove their ads from Rumble. So #BoycottDunkinDonuts It’s all part of lawsuit pressure from Elon Musk and X against the leftist advertisers’ cabal that has tried to take down Twitter/X as well as other social platforms that still allow free speech.

The rest of that story: Remember that group of federal judges who declared they’d refuse to hire those Columbia University law graduates who created the riots and anti-Israel chaos on campus this year? What happened after those students filed judicial ethics complaints against those judges, “arguing that their opposition to hiring Columbia graduates could mean they would discriminate in the future against defendants on the basis of their political beliefs”? You might be surprised…

Tech

You should be concerned. It’s the “largest source of genuine login details from all around the world” ever made available. Containing almost 10 BILLION unique passwords, the RockYou dataset of hacked passwords and pertinent information has been been published on a world-wide hacker forum’s website. It’s important that you review your passwords, change to all-unique passwords, and enable any extra security measures offered online by your bank or other websites where you want to protect your information as much as possible. CyberNews.com can safely check your password to see if it’s been leaked. If so, take action now.

The big question among conservative grassroots Republican voters is “Where to now?” after the RPA tried to nullify the 2024 State Convention without authority. Jennifer Lancaster, State Convention Chair, while urging patience but "please, be giving us your thoughts,” also says:

We need to be very thoughtful and very prayerful about the next steps. We actually have a lot of options, some things that have not even been publicly discussed…

— Jennifer Lancaster with Jimmie Cavin on the Dave Elswick Show, 7/31/24