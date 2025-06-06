Leftist Governor Hobbs supports the CCP: Arizona Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed legislation that would bar the People’s Republic of China (Chinese Communist Party) from owning land in that state, despite supporters saying they need to protect Arizona’s military assets. Hobbs says the bill "does not directly protect our military assets" and opens "the door to arbitrary enforcement."

Here’s the deal: If you want a good, clear overview of most of the main provisions in the House’s Big Beautiful Bill Act, here ya go . It, of course, can address much of the major spending cuts we wish to see because of the reconciliation process that can allow its passage in the Senate by a simple majority rather than 60%. Meanwhile the White House sent its first $9.4 billion rescission bill to the House for action on Tuesday this week.

After the “Byrd bath” The Senate’s Byrd Rule restricts reconciliation bills to items that are more than “merely incidental” to the federal budget, which leaves the Senate parliamentarian as the sole judge of what stays and what gets cuts as the Senate deals with that Big Beautiful Bill Act. On the possible chopping block are several items MAGA voters want to see such as

— the 10-year ban on AI regulation by states

— barring Medicaid recipients from care at Planned Parenthood (similar to what the Byrd Rule stripped out in2017)

— limiting federal judges’ ability to hold administration members in contempt