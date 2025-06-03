Red Wing Post

Randy Sams
7h

I believe Martin was campaign manager for French hill, not Cotton.

Jack Sotallaro
8h

The truth will set you free... Or at least expose the Republican Party of Arkansas for the lapdog Governor Sanders always wanted. It seems all you need to do to become influential in the RPA is to leave your ethics at the door. Follow the Governor's lead, imitate the drone Joseph Wood, and you too can be a big dog in RPA. Someone tell me how Drew Martin made any difference, much less be responsible, for Tom Cotton's reelection? He was a foot soldier in a war that wasn't!

RPA is not MAGA, thank God!

