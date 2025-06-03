Never fear, Republican political patronage is alive and doing very well in Arkansas! The Republican Party of Arkansas has rewarded one of its central Arkansas hatchet men, Drew Martin of Saline County, by selecting him as its most recent Executive Director. Former Director Seth Mays left the position in January.

Drew Martin

Martin has demonstrated strong establishment Party loyalties as he bounced from one Party position to another since since he graduated college in 2018.

“I am excited to hit the ground running as the next Executive Director for the Republican Party of Arkansas and continue building on the successes of the 2024 election cycle. Under the strong, leadership of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Senate President Bart Hester, and Speaker Brian Evans, and in partnership with our federal delegation Arkansas families are being put first – with meaningful tax cuts, real property tax relief, and critical safeguards that protect our families and way of life.” - Drew Martin

Martin served two very short stints as the state Party’s Assistant Field Director for Saline County, and was an intern with AG Tim Griffin for four months in 2020. A Caucus Assistant job for Arkansas House Republicans lasted almost a year, and then Martin moved up after working as John Thurston’s campaign manager as he ran for Secretary of State. Thurston then put him into the SoS Legislative Liaison job after the 2022 election. His longest job since college was polishing his establishment GOP bona fides as Senator Tom Cotton’s political/campaign manager in 2024.

Martin led the dismantling of Saline's MAGA-centric Young Republicans as the Party pursued its campaign in 2023 to run MAGA voters out of the RPA; he created a non-existent Credentials Committee that eliminated 27 renewing members. He then got elected as 2nd District vice chair and, as such, functioned as a reliable Party “insider” while Pulaski County and Saline County activists brought in massive numbers of new MAGA voters and began exerting grassroots influence within the Party. Since 2023, Martin has worked on RPA’s behalf “behind the scenes” as MAGA infighting helped achieve the Party’s goal of trying to eliminate MAGA within the RPA.

When the 2024 Republican State Convention struggle resulted in the removal of the Convention Chairman Jennifer Lancaster of Saline County, Martin continued his establishment work, moving into the temporary role of the 2nd District Chair (another position vacated when the Party removed Lancaster).

And, all the while, he was leading election campaigns for Thurston and Cotton. What a busy guy! Now he’s the RPA Executive Director. (His fiance Gabrielle Harvey also worked in Governor Sarah Sanders office in 2023-2024 and is now the Grassroots Engagement Director for Americans for Prosperity Arkansas.)

RPA Chair Joseph Wood is right — Martin has proven that he will serve the RPA well as the Party continues to alienate and purge MAGA voters in Arkansas. #BirdsofAFeather

From today’s Democrat-Gazette:

"Drew Martin, a former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, has been hired to serve as executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas, the state's GOP announced on Monday. Martin, a native of Bryant, had also worked for former secretary of state and current state treasurer John Thurston, serving as a legislative liaison in his office in addition to serving as Hill's campaign manager for his successful reelection campaign in 2024. "As Executive Director, my mission is not only to amplify the tremendous successes our party has delivered, but also to strengthen our infrastructure and ensure that Republican candidates up and down the ticket have the resources, support, and strategy needed to win in 2026," he said in a statement….. Martin succeeds Seth Mays, who left the position earlier this year…. As the party's executive director, Martin will serve under chairman Joseph Wood who has led the Republican Party of Arkansas since 2023.