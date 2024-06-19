There’s no doubt the changes to the Republican Party of Arkansas (RPA) that delegates put into place at the June 8 State Convention will transform the future of the party in our state.

How did it happen that the grassroots base — the conservative voters who put Republicans in office all across Arkansas — finally achieved a transformation many have been seeking for the past 12 to 15 years? What do we do now to support that change?

GOP 2nd District Chair Jennifer Lancaster, the elected 2024 Convention Chair, explains on Conduit News and “The Truth Matters” about the power County Committee members have across the RPA by stepping up, speaking out, knowing “the Rules,” and sticking together.

She outlines simple steps that propelled Arkansas patriots to a majority that voted to close our primaries and implement several other platform and Rules changes that equalize power within the RPA between elected officials and County Committee members:

“Find your tribe.” Join your local County Committee and help to grow our Republican influence while ensuring your fellow Republicans follow the values and platform we uphold.

“Learn the Rules and be confident to use them.” Become educated on local (County Committee Party) Rules (if your County has them), the RPA Rules, and Robert’s Rules of parliamentary procedure. (Title 7 (Elections) of Arkansas state law provides the statutory basis for all political party activities.)

“Stick together and be ready to stand up.” Whether it’s at a local County Committee or District meeting or State Convention, be confident to stand up and seek clarity or make a motion. Build confidence with role-play to practice parliamentary procedure (things like how to make proper motions, points of order/information, or call the question). Be ready also to stand up by running for office — for both elected public office and authoritative positions within the Party.

We the People will build on that foundation that’s been laid out by those 650+ delegates who have worked so hard to get us started at the 2024 State Convention.

Share this information with fellow Republicans who are struggling in their counties to make a change. Let’s all help each other, as Lancaster so encouragingly emphasizes!