Use your gold and silver in Florida: Governor Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s “transactional gold” law last week that “aims to create a system citizens can use to buy, store, sell, save, and transact with gold and silver” in everyday commerce. The law, passed unanimously by State lawmakers, also says gold and silver are “legal tender” in Florida, making them exempt from state sales tax.

Who is she, really? After a stellar recommendation for her position from both the American Bar Association and the Federalist Society, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is rattling MAGA voters with what can been seen as notable departures from conservative positions she espoused during her nomination hearings. Conservative pundits named her a “DEI hire” after she ruled against Trump tariffs and Federalist co-chair Leonard Leo defended Barrett. Trump explained:

"I was new to Washington, and it was suggested that I use The Federalist Society as a recommending source on Judges. I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real ‘sleazebag’ named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions."

Leo responded, "I'm very grateful for President Trump transforming the Federal Courts, and it was a privilege being involved. ... There's more work to be done, for sure, but the Federal Judiciary is better than it's ever been in modern history, and that will be President Trump's most important legacy."

