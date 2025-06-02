Red Wing Post

Shoshana Manard
Arkansas is a corrupt mess and has no shame at in not protecting We The People against criminals and criminal activity against them (us). It’s absolutely disgusting that not one person (bottom to top), or attorney for that matter, would even listen to me. After four years and 187 phone calls later, I finally gave up and realized that we have no rights here!!

