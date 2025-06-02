AG Pam Bondi has filed a DOJ lawsuit against North Carolina’s election board saying it repeatedly failed to obtain or correct voter registration records, violating the federal HAVA (“Help America Vote Act”), although if you believe mainstream (“lamestream”) media, such massive voter manipulation doesn’t exist! read more…
State
“We don’t care what voters say!” Despite massive outcry and so many red flags, the state prison board has tentatively OK’d a $57 million design contract for Governor Sanders’ ill-conceived 3,000-bed state prison in Franklin County.
Of course, they sued: After Arkansas passed the first-in-the-nation law banning pharmacy benefit manager companies (PBMs) from operating affiliated pharmacies, two PBMs owned by the state’s largest health insurers — Express Scripts (owned by health insurer Cigna) and CVS Pharmacy — filed federal lawsuits arguing that the unconstitutional law interferes with interstate commerce and alleging that federal laws on employee health insurance plans and Medicare should instead prevail. CVS, with 23 retail pharmacies in Arkansas, lobbied heavily against Act 624, and says they will shut down all those pharmacies plus mail-order and specialty pharmacy services “serving more than 340,000 patients.”
Manufactured worries: Arkansas’ Democrat-leaning mainstream press has certainly focused heavily on President Trump’s federal cost-cutting, deliberately highlighting each job cut as a major disaster and choosing to barely cover the wasted and fraudulent spending that DOGE brought to light. After major caterwauling over 15 jobs cut at the Department of Health, we now learn that nine of those individuals have “taken new jobs with the state.” (What about Arkansas’ DOGE?)
Fighting amongst themselves: After two Democrat groups together filed a federal lawsuit in April challenging Senator Kim Hammer’s weakened legislation dealing with citizen-led referendums and initiatives, two other Leftist organizations want to intervene, saying their interests aren’t “adequately represented” because the original suit doesn’t challenge all the laws they want to oppose. Protect AR Rights and For AR Kids say it’s easier to intervene than file their own suit, which they say would be merged with the original suit anyway due to federal court rules.
Running again: Republican state Representative Paul Childress of Benton will run again in 2026 for House District 83 (formerly held by then-state-Representative Republican Lanny Fite). Childress defeated political consultant Ken Yang in the 2024 Republican primary.
Sending a message: The Association of State Democratic Committees and the DNC Executive Committee all met last week in Little Rock. DNC Chair Ken Martin says that Party will “push out over a million dollars every month to the state parties,” including $22,500 a month to the Arkansas Democratic Party, where Democrats took over a NWA majority-Hispanic District House seat in the 2024 election. “We didn’t come here just because Little Rock is beautiful. We came to send a message. I’ve watched Arkansas change over the years, and I know we can change it again,” Martin said.
National
“Hakuna Matata” on America’s debt load: The former head of Trump’s 2018-2021 Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, says that 68% of the country’s debt is owned by American investors, so we shouldn’t worry because when interest is paid on that debt load, “he’s paying it to you,” and so that interest paid “is put back into the economic stream of the country and promotes growth.”
STOLEN: Energy Secretary Christopher Wright reports that 70% of the 24 Biden-era “energy projects” he cancelled (to the tune of $3.7 billion in savings) were signed between Election Day and Trump’s inauguration, as the Department shoved our taxpayer money out the door after Biden’s 2024 election loss. We’ve already heard from EPA administrator Lee Zeldin about finding $20 billion wasted taxpayer funds after an EPA whistleblower talked about how Biden’s EPA was "tossing gold bars off the Titanic" after November 5.
“Nearly $100 billion of taxpayer money was committed to businesses all across this country to mostly build bridges to nowhere in 76 days after President Biden lost the election, in a rush, a mad dash to get money out the door. A little over $40 billion was committed in the previous 15 years — the whole history of the loan program office … and then, $90 billion in 76 days.”
- Energy Secretary Chris Wright
Use your gold and silver in Florida: Governor Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s “transactional gold” law last week that “aims to create a system citizens can use to buy, store, sell, save, and transact with gold and silver” in everyday commerce. The law, passed unanimously by State lawmakers, also says gold and silver are “legal tender” in Florida, making them exempt from state sales tax.
Who is she, really? After a stellar recommendation for her position from both the American Bar Association and the Federalist Society, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is rattling MAGA voters with what can been seen as notable departures from conservative positions she espoused during her nomination hearings. Conservative pundits named her a “DEI hire” after she ruled against Trump tariffs and Federalist co-chair Leonard Leo defended Barrett. Trump explained:
"I was new to Washington, and it was suggested that I use The Federalist Society as a recommending source on Judges. I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real ‘sleazebag’ named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions."
Leo responded, "I'm very grateful for President Trump transforming the Federal Courts, and it was a privilege being involved. ... There's more work to be done, for sure, but the Federal Judiciary is better than it's ever been in modern history, and that will be President Trump's most important legacy."
Rural America population is rising, but why? International immigration caused 84% of America’s population growth over the past year, with two-thirds of that growth happening in the South. In rural areas, immigration made up 87%, per the last Census Bureau data (that counts legal citizens as well as illegal aliens).
Tech
Is it a real problem, or just TDS? Democrat Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon accuses the three major phone carriers of not formulating provisions to notify Congress about surveillance requests as required by Senate contracts. Wyden says AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile “did not notify lawmakers when their Senate-funded lines were being monitored by the executive branch or other entities.” A 2024 Inspector General report showed that the Trump administration, focusing on Senator Adam Schiff, obtained Congressional calls and text messages in 2017 and 2018, imposing gag orders on the phone companies.
“I think there’s certainly support for either a deal that eliminates Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon or military action that eliminates their path to a nuclear weapon.”
- Senator Tom Cotton on Capitol View
