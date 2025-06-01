AG Pam Bondi has filed a DOJ lawsuit against North Carolina’s election board saying it repeatedly failed to obtain or correct voter registration records, violating the federal HAVA (“Help America Vote Act”), although if you believe mainstream (“lamestream”) media, such massive voter manipulation doesn’t exist!

The May 28 suit — assigned to District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan, appointed by former President George W. Bush — says that North Carolina deliberately used a state voter registration form “that did not require a voter to provide identifying information such as a driver's license or the last four digits of a Social Security number.”

The North Carolina election board admitted the use of the incomplete registration form after an administrative complaint was filed in October, 2023; however, the only action the State took then was to implement a new form that included that HAVA-mandated information. No action was taken to clean up or delete existing incomplete registrations that could affect as many as 225,000 people, per an unsuccessful October 2024 lawsuit filed by the North Carolina GOP that sought to throw out the incomplete registrations before the November 2024 election.

Federal Law

Under Section 303(a) of HAVA, a voter registration application for an election for federal office may not be accepted or processed by the State unless it includes a driver’s license number or if the applicant does not have a driver’s license, the last four digits of the person’s Social Security number. If there is no valid driver’s license or Social Security number, the State must assign a special identifying number for voter registration.