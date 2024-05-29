Judge Juan Merchan has instructed his NY jury they do not have to unanimously agree on all the underlying activities leading to our President Donald Trump being (falsely) targeted with a felony “hush money” charge.

Attorney Greta VaSustern was one of the first to point out that his instruction is 180 degrees in opposition to the actual law in New York:

Share

Merchan is nothing but a Leftist hack who (a) either knows his jury instructions are a deliberate lie designed only to achieve his goal of a Trump conviction, or (b) is so incompetent no one should rely on his opinion; he shouldn't be serving on the bench.

Trump's defense attorneys would be completely justified to raise hell about it! But, because the show trial is in its final stages, they won't get that opportunity until appeal.

Charging Ahead

So, as per the usual Democrat playbook, Leftists don’t care what happens afterward, you can count on them to always just do everything they can to reach their immediate goal. And, even though — if Trump is found guilty — this case will surely be overturned on appeal months or years later, by then it’s way late. The American public will have already been led astray. By then the public will have completely digested and incorporated the lies. It doesn’t matter that justice is done later, it’s too late to make a difference; the Democrats will have met their goal.



What does all this have to do with the Republican Party of Arkansas? That RNC-approved parliamentarian the RPA provided at the May 18 State Committee meeting, when asked directly about who holds ultimate authority within the party, gave an opinion that is 180 degrees from the actual RPA Rules. And, either that opinion was designed to achieve only one goal -- to corruptly sway that day's Rules vote on raising the State Convention approval bar from 1/2 to 2/3 -- or the parliamentarian is incompetent and should not be serving.

Video: Conduit News.com



However, unlike at Trump's show trial, there is something Arkansas’ conservative America First Republicans can do pretty quickly to fight back against the experts trying to lead us astray. It’s our job to ensure the Party holds to the “big tent” values we so often hear about and the time is now — it’s not too late. There's more of us than you think, just look at that failed Rules vote!

Go to the June 8 State Convention and meet with your constitutional conservative Republican peers. Let’s make it loud and clear. We won’t be led astray. We are the base of the Party, we are where the energy is, and our message will be heard.