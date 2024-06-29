Votes and actions taken at the 2024 Republican State Convention have changed the trajectory of the Republican Party by closing the Republican primaries and giving the patriot grassroots base a more equal voice within the Party across Arkansas.

Jennifer Lancaster of Saline County, the 2024 Convention Chair, answered questions about the Convention and its activities at a public town hall meeting in Conway (Faulkner County) last night that was moderated by Jimmie Cavin, who has also hosted Lancaster and other Republican Party leaders on several recent Dave Elswick Shows on 101.1 FM The Answer. Cavin encouraged participants to ask “anything and everything” about the Party and the Convention at the well attended event: