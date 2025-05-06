Dismissed: After no action for over eight months, federal Judge Brian Miller has dismissed the lawsuit filed against the Republican Party of Arkansas and Secretary of John Thurston. The lawsuit was filed after the Party’s nullification of the 2024 State Convention where over 600 Republican conservatives overwhelmingly voted to close the Republican primaries and implement other historic changes to equalize Party power between the Party’s voters and the donors/elected officials.

New laws from the ATA: The Arkansas Legislature worked with Arkansas Trucking Association lobbyists to create and pass Act 604 affecting non-English speaking CDL drivers, as well as Acts 321 and 322 that criminalize organized cargo theft and add penalties for property theft designated as cargo theft. President Trump’s recent “Commonsense Rules of the Road” executive order mandating that non-English speaking CDL drivers be totally removed from the roads supercedes the weak $500 fine required under Act 604 when such drivers are identified.

Keeping it in the family: State Rep. Jeff Wardlaw of Hermitage is now term limited after eight terms at the State House but — hey, you can now vote for his wife, Laura “Missy” Wardlaw, who’s announced her candidacy for the southeast Arkansas District 94 seat against John Kyle Day in the March 3 open Republican primary.

Election czar: Former Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison has announced her run against term-limited Senator Kim Hammer of Saline County for Secretary of State, leading to a Republican primary in March.

Movin’ on up: “Arkansas Secretary of State Cole Jester has had exactly three jobs since graduating from law school in May 2022” and, after Governor Sanders appointed him to be Secretary of State he’s now has decided to run for the most important position of land commissioner, a well known stepping stone to higher office in Arkansas politics, if he wants it. Share

On your 2026 ballot: The 95th Arkansas General Assembly has concluded for now, with sine die yesterday. Per law, during each Session the Legislature refers up to three constitutional amendments your ballot. Voters will decide in November 2026 on whether to amend our state Constitution to

— prohibit non-citizens from voting in Arkansas elections (currently our Constitution only details who can vote, not who cannot),

— protect the individual right to keep and bear arms (our state Constitution mentions only “common defense” and not “individual rights” ), and

— allow the Legislature to create “more local” economic development districts (spending taxpayer money and extending tax-free benefits for specially selected projects in “cities, counties, or cooperative areas”).