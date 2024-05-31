Ft. Smith ranks 115 and Little Rock comes in at 164 among 182 cities ranked by WalletHub on “key metrics” they surveyed in their annual “best and worst places to raise a family” listing.

The Arkansas Supreme Court has thrown out AVII’s proposed ballot initiatives that would have required paper ballots for elections as well as tightening absentee voting procedures.

ICYMI: District Judge James Moody kicked out the “ATF case,” saying Arkansas doesn’t have proper “standing” because the state hasn’t demonstrated actual damages. AG Griffin and AG Kris Kobach of Kansas filed a lawsuit joined by several other states challenging the ATF’s “gun show loophole” ruling. The suit is now handled through the Kansas District Court.