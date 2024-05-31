State
Ft. Smith ranks 115 and Little Rock comes in at 164 among 182 cities ranked by WalletHub on “key metrics” they surveyed in their annual “best and worst places to raise a family” listing.
The Arkansas Supreme Court has thrown out AVII’s proposed ballot initiatives that would have required paper ballots for elections as well as tightening absentee voting procedures.
ICYMI: District Judge James Moody kicked out the “ATF case,” saying Arkansas doesn’t have proper “standing” because the state hasn’t demonstrated actual damages. AG Griffin and AG Kris Kobach of Kansas filed a lawsuit joined by several other states challenging the ATF’s “gun show loophole” ruling. The suit is now handled through the Kansas District Court.
The damage in Northwest Arkansas from Sunday’s tornadoes is massive; state officials now say the storms resulted in 10 deaths and over 300 homes destroyed. Check out on the map below from 40/29News. (The red dot on the map shows the Embassy Suites Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, where the all-important biennial Republican State Convention will be held on June 8.)
National
It’s a start: President Biden ordered the closure of a cryptocurrency mine “ultimately majority-owned by Chinese nationals” near a Wyoming nuclear missile base, stating it poses a risk to U.S. national security.
NRA free speech win: Pushing back on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals and supporting the plaintiff NRA’s First Amendment/free speech argument, the U.S. Supreme Court has “unanimously ruled that the National Rifle Association plausibly alleged a former New York state official violated the First Amendment by pressuring insurance companies to cut ties with the gun rights organization.”
Upside down and backwards: “A North Carolina bill to increase penalties for criminals who wear masks to conceal their identity while committing a crime is being scrutinized and framed as an attempt to target those who continue to follow COVID-era health precautions.”