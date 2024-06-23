“It can’t happen here!” but it did, in Fordyce on Friday, and our prayers are with the families affected. Also for our society that’s so sick and so helpless in many ways to make changes for the better. Why do we hate so much?

Any different? After a somewhat quiet opening on Monday, the Arkansas Legislature’s special session went quickly after the bodies suspended the normal notification rules for putting legislation in front of committee and onto the floor for final votes — not unusual for a special session. As is usual for special sessions, most of the details were largely worked out ahead of time to achieve the desired results of slightly lowering the tax rates by .5%, slightly increasing the homestead tax credit from $425 to $500, and finally approving funding for the Game & Fish Commission.

Lawmakers also approved two resolutions — one that detailed the Republican majority’s opposition to the “abortion as a right” ballot question and one that opposes the anti-LEARNS Act ballot question. Oh yes, about $290 million of the state’s $708.1 million estimated budget surplus this fiscal year will also go into the Arkansas Reserve Fund Set-Aside fund (that already has a balance of over $700 million). What about the rest of it? Share

Everyone’s got a story: ACT committee member Jen Standerfer was handcuffed and removed from the Hot Springs Convention Center under circumstances that change depending on whose narrative you hear. Facts are coming out so we’ll reserve judgment for now. It’s just sad that what began as a noble, true bipartisan effort to protect our gold-standard Freedom of Information Act is getting mucked up again by the non-transparent folks in control at ACT.