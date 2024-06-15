It took the ATF all of 45 seconds…. Bryan Malinowski didn’t have a chance. GOP Sixth Judicial Prosecutor Will Jones says no charges will be filed .

Jones also says there’ll be no charges in the shady “purchase” of that lectern in Governor Sanders office. Related: Did you know RPA Chair Joseph Wood was head of the Transformation and Shared Services Department — which is charged with identifying “efficiencies and cost-savings measures” to streamline state operations — when that Department purportedly bought the lectern? Then, just weeks later, Wood became the appointed (er, elected…) chair of the Republican Party of Arkansas and was then able to “rescue” the lectern by having the RPA buy it.

A big laugh : “Former Arkansas governors Asa Hutchinson and Mike Beebe came from opposite parties and ran against each other for governor in 2006. One thing they agree about: More lawyers are needed in politics ….”

DFA is proceeding with promulgating a permanent rule requiring that an individual’s gender on their state license or ID match the gender listed on their birth certificate. This permanent rule was unaffected by today’s ruling.

Out of balance: Did you know the Republican State Committee has grown to at least 127 automatic elected officials — who were voting members prior to Saturday’s GOP State Convention — because Arkansas is a trifecta (“all Republican”) state?

The change the State Convention put in place aligns Arkansas with the majority of states and RNC Rule 168, and designates those electeds as true ex-officio, non-voting members of the State Committee. As members of their County Committees, those elected officials are, of course, still able to run for any elected representative position within the County Committee, just like every other County Committee member.