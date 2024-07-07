State

End of the line? ICYMI: The Supreme Court has declined to hear Josh Duggar’s appeal of his 2021 child sex abuse conviction. Josh Duggar, who appeared in the reality show “19 Kids and Counting” is the cousin of Arkansas GOP consultant Chase Duggar, and formerly served as executive director of a lobbying PAC sponsored by the Family Research Council. His father, Jim Bob, served 2 terms as a Republican state Representative, losing his primary bid to become an Arkansas state Senator just days after Duggar was convicted in December, 2021.

Just two genders: With no comment, the Arkansas Supreme Court reinstated Governor Huckabee’s removal of the “X” gender designation on state drivers’ licenses, after the ACLU took advantage of Little Rock’s liberal judges and filed suit back in April. (Of course, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia James had automatically stayed the removal, saying it would “irreparably harm” the five transgender, nonbinary, and intersex residents who sued.)

National

Tech

Are online safety and privacy important to you? Don’t be lured by those cheap prices — don’t use Chinese shopping app Temu! As AG Tim Griffin’s lawsuit brings to light, CCP-connected Temu will access almost anything on your phone even when it’s turned off — the camera, internet, audio recordings, and more. It’s “functionally malware and spyware,” says Griffin, and represents a greater risk to your safety and our country’s security than TikTok.

Interesting Quotes

From Huffington Post (emphasis ours):

Given the president’s concerning performance last week, it’s time for the Biden campaign to consider leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to effectively reach the voting public. While of course there are reasonable hesitations to break this dam on the use of modern technology in presidential campaigning, the consequences of not taking this approach could be dire.

From The19th (yes, half the country really does think this way!)