RNC resolves to support paper ballots: The Republican National Committee’s August, 2023 Resolution says (in part):

The Republican National Committee boldly opposes means of voting that do not have the proper safeguards in place and are exclusively electronic and calls on every county and state in the nation to use as the default ballot systems, which are fully auditable, namely hand-marked, voter-verified paper ballots to ensure every voter is memorialized by a paper record;



RESOLVED, The Republican National Committee calls on secretaries of state of each state to implement anti- counterfeit ballot printing, tracing and verification procedures…