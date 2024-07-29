Going at it again right away: “Supporters of measures addressing government transparency and eliminating the sales tax on feminine hygiene products can begin collecting signatures” now for their next run (the 2026 ballot)…

What about the $96 million? The Republican Party of Arkansas joined with Citizens United, David Bossie and 16 other GOP state and territorial parties to file a “ complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Vice President Kamala Harris and her presidential campaign ” for misappropriating $96 million in Biden for President campaign funds.

Arkansas’ Supreme Court strikes again: Arkansans for Limited Government’s suit on the “abortion as a right” signatures for a Constitutional amendment is still alive; the state Supreme Court says Secretary of State John Thurston must reply to the original suit by 9am today . This, despite AG Tim Griffin’s motion, which says AFLG is not entitled to the cure period Arkansas law allows for proposed ballot measures because Thurston’s initial rejection based on improper paperwork was correct.

Raging battle : The struggle over who’s going to control the Republican Party of Arkansas is reaching a fever pitch, now that the Executive Committee has decided to try to illegally nullify the actions of the June 8 State Convention .

Biden wants all your gas appliances: The House has passed the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act in a 248-180 vote that bars the Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning gas stoves (29 Dems voted with the Republicans to pass the measure, which has no chance of passing the Democrat-controlled Senate.)

French Hill’s take on VP candidate J.D. Vance: “Is he the best choice? I don’t know. I think there were people that had more seasoning like a Glenn Youngkin, governor of Virginia, even Nikki Haley, who was the second best vote getter in the Republican primary….” There’s more about Hill’s take on President Trump’s plans for tariffs.

Just keep ‘em out: In Idaho, “Public and school libraries had 60 days to remove the book or move it to an adults-only area closely monitored by staff, or face lawsuits from parents” after conservative lawmakers there allowed parents to sue for books they deem obscene or inappropriate. So, many small Idaho libraries just closed their doors to children under 18 (“please be prepared to show Photo ID” if you are under 30!), saying they were not able to comply with the required adults-only area. That’ll sure show ‘em!

ATF defeated in court (again): The National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) has won its lawsuit against the ATF over the classification of forced reset triggers (FRTs).