“Just a technicality?” Petitions got blocked from Arkansans for Limited Government, who sought to put “abortion as a right” on the ballot for the Arkansas Constitution this November. In his rejection letter, Secretary of State John Thurston cited two violations of state law centering on the signature gatherers themselves; however, the petitioners are complaining that’s “just a technicality” and that Thurston “went out of his way” to create issues so he later could block the pro-abortion amendment from the ballot.

Wait just a minute: The Left-leaning Arkansas Times maintains that the pro-abortion citizen petition initiative “still might be in play,” as they outline a lengthy series of legalities, now that Thurston’s office says it was “mistaken in earlier stating that Arkansans for Limited Government had submitted just two documents on July 5 along with signatures….” Share

Sure seems funny (and we’re not laughing): Governor Sanders announced that her campaign chair, Chris Caldwell, is a new Game & Fish Commissioner, replacing outgoing Chairman Stan Jones; however, J.D. Neeley is the new Chair.

Excellent GOTV training: The Leadership Institute provides some of the very best, useful training out there. We’re signed up for the FREE online Get-Out-The-Vote Workshop on Tuesday, July 23rd from 4 to 7pm. This workshop will cover how to grow your volunteer team, execute a successful get-out-the-vote plan, and effectively target voters in your community.

How to build a team: Speaking of training, there’s also great free online training on team building from True the Vote on Tuesday, July 15 from 5-6 pm. Get a “step by step guide to building a local team from the ground up,” and also “ideas to grow your numbers” for existing groups plus “tried and true approaches for connecting in your community.” Share Red Wing Post

What goes around: Finally, the married couple who formerly operated Preferred Family Healthcare was ordered to pay $4.35 million in forfeiture and restitution by a federal judge last week. Who are Bontiea and Tommy Goss? They “bribed Arkansas lawmakers to block reforms that might hurt Preferred Family Healthcare’s bottom line, among other favors” in a Medicaid fraud scheme taking down several state legislators — including Asa Hutchinson’s nephew Jeremy Hutchinson — back in late 2018.

No cell phones in school: Congressman Bruce Westerman joined 3 others to introduce the Focus on Learning Act, “bipartisan legislation that would require the U.S. Department of Education (ED) to complete a study on the effects of cell phone use in K-12 classrooms and its impact on students’ mental health and academic performance.” (Governor Sanders has authorized a pilot program in some Arkansas schools to remove phones during the school day.)

Winning with FOIA again: The Mountain Home School District and its Board of Education have effectively admitted to violating the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in their recent response to the lawsuit brought by Melissa Klinger.