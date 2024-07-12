Red Wing Daily: July 12, 2024
"the more you know...."
State
“Just a technicality?” Petitions got blocked from Arkansans for Limited Government, who sought to put “abortion as a right” on the ballot for the Arkansas Constitution this November. In his rejection letter, Secretary of State John Thurston cited two violations of state law centering on the signature gatherers themselves; however, the petitioners are complaining that’s “just a technicality” and that Thurston “went out of his way” to create issues so he later could block the pro-abortion amendment from the ballot.
Wait just a minute: The Left-leaning Arkansas Times maintains that the pro-abortion citizen petition initiative “still might be in play,” as they outline a lengthy series of legalities, now that Thurston’s office says it was “mistaken in earlier stating that Arkansans for Limited Government had submitted just two documents on July 5 along with signatures….”
Sure seems funny (and we’re not laughing): Governor Sanders announced that her campaign chair, Chris Caldwell, is a new Game & Fish Commissioner, replacing outgoing Chairman Stan Jones; however, J.D. Neeley is the new Chair.
Excellent GOTV training: The Leadership Institute provides some of the very best, useful training out there. We’re signed up for the FREE online Get-Out-The-Vote Workshop on Tuesday, July 23rd from 4 to 7pm. This workshop will cover how to grow your volunteer team, execute a successful get-out-the-vote plan, and effectively target voters in your community.
How to build a team: Speaking of training, there’s also great free online training on team building from True the Vote on Tuesday, July 15 from 5-6 pm. Get a “step by step guide to building a local team from the ground up,” and also “ideas to grow your numbers” for existing groups plus “tried and true approaches for connecting in your community.”
What goes around: Finally, the married couple who formerly operated Preferred Family Healthcare was ordered to pay $4.35 million in forfeiture and restitution by a federal judge last week. Who are Bontiea and Tommy Goss? They “bribed Arkansas lawmakers to block reforms that might hurt Preferred Family Healthcare’s bottom line, among other favors” in a Medicaid fraud scheme taking down several state legislators — including Asa Hutchinson’s nephew Jeremy Hutchinson — back in late 2018.
No cell phones in school: Congressman Bruce Westerman joined 3 others to introduce the Focus on Learning Act, “bipartisan legislation that would require the U.S. Department of Education (ED) to complete a study on the effects of cell phone use in K-12 classrooms and its impact on students’ mental health and academic performance.” (Governor Sanders has authorized a pilot program in some Arkansas schools to remove phones during the school day.)
ICYMI: Didja see that list of so-called “health care professionals” that have signed a letter promoting abortion in Arkansas? Is YOUR family’s health in the hands of any of these people?
Winning with FOIA again: The Mountain Home School District and its Board of Education have effectively admitted to violating the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in their recent response to the lawsuit brought by Melissa Klinger.
Will it be on our November ballot? The Federalist reports that “1 in 5 auto accident deaths now involve(s) marijuana use…”
National
Giving the Left heartburn: “National conservative media personalities and right-wing policy advocates will develop Oklahoma’s academic standards for social studies,” as Oklahoma revamps its academic standards to “emphasize American exceptionalism.” Suggested for the review committee are radio host Dennis Prager (PragerU), conservative talk show host Steve Deace and Heritage Foundation head Kevin Roberts, along with Wallbuilders’ David Barton and former Oklahoma Wesleyan University President Everett Piper.
It didn’t work, RINOs lose: RNC’s Credentials Committee has voted unanimously to overturn the Contest Committee’s decision to unseat 54 of Missouri’s duly elected pro-Trump RNC Convention delegates, who were targeted for removal when RINOs challenged actions taken at Missouri’s State Convention when the delegates were ratified.
Not Socialist enough: AOC has lost her conditional endorsement from the Democratic Socialists of America… This, after she filed impeachment against Justices Clarence Thomas (his wife’s activities) & Samuel Alito (it’s the flag thing).
The Left wants illegal voters: The House passed the SAVE Act that requires proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections while 198 Democrats sat silent.
Tech
Another AT& breach: If you ever used AT&T or a third-party cell provider on their network from between May and October of 2022 your information has been compromised in yet another AT&T cyberattack.