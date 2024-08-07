Yet another ransomware attack : Serving 250 hospitals, Florida's OneBlood blood bank is “operational and is continuing to collect, test, and distribute blood" but is running at a “significantly reduced capacity” following a ransomware attack that has left them processing work manually and their client hospitals working under critical blood shortage protocols.

Secure? Or invasive? The National Football League (NFL) will implement mandatory facial recognition software for all its 32 teams to ensure "only properly credentialed media, officials, staff, and guests can access restricted areas such as the playing field, press box, and locker rooms." It's not just the picture itself, but how can the data be secured against illicit uses or hackers?