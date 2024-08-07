Red Wing Daily: August 7, 2024
"the more you know...."
State
Bringing it back to faith: Governor Sanders has launched a faith-based initiatives program to gather the faith community to “build a united front to tackle issues like childhood hunger, mental illness, maternal health, foster care, social media, and so much more."
Out with the old, in with the new: A statue of Arkansas music legend Johnny Cash will join a statue of civil rights leader Daisy Bates as the two pieces that represent Arkansas in Statuary Hall in D.C.; the unveiling of Cash’s statue is September 24. Arkansas lawmakers voted in 2019 to replace statues of former Arkansas Governor James P. Clarke and 19th-century LR lawyer Uriah Rose.
National
Tightening the screws? One the defendants in Arizona’s 2020 “fake elector” case is said to be flipping to testify for the prosecution. Which one of these Republican and conservative leaders — all indicted as fake electors and charged with federal felonies — will it be?
Rewording biology: An Arizona Judge appointed by Democrat Gov. Janet Napolitano has ruled the words "unborn human being" are too partisan and emotional for the state's ballot initiative to expand abortion access from 15 to 24 weeks (6 months).
Somewhat satisfying: The IRS is not only going after regular folks; Coca-Cola is being ordered to pay around $6 billion in back taxes for the 2007-09 timeframe, a situation they’ve been fighting for years.
Tech
Yet another ransomware attack: Serving 250 hospitals, Florida's OneBlood blood bank is “operational and is continuing to collect, test, and distribute blood" but is running at a “significantly reduced capacity” following a ransomware attack that has left them processing work manually and their client hospitals working under critical blood shortage protocols.
Secure? Or invasive? The National Football League (NFL) will implement mandatory facial recognition software for all its 32 teams to ensure "only properly credentialed media, officials, staff, and guests can access restricted areas such as the playing field, press box, and locker rooms." It's not just the picture itself, but how can the data be secured against illicit uses or hackers?
Controlling the narrative: Kansas Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) is launching a probe into Google for manipulating search results about the assassination attempt on President Trump. Recent Google searches for "assassination attempt on ..." returned historical incidents (Reagan, Lenin, Gerald Ford, Truman, etc.) but "Trump" did not appear.