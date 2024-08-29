U.S. “cannot adopt an isolationist stance,” Congressman French Hill said at a recent U.S. Global Leadership Coalition event in Little Rock.

Hill, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the strand of isolationism is evident in the House of Representatives where he serves, in the media and social media, and in regular conversations at home in Arkansas.

While he briefly criticized President Joe Biden for some of his policies, he did not mention his party’s presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, who has advocated for an “America First” foreign policy stance.