No surprises here! In the LEARNS Act case, Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch has ruled against the State of Arkansas , which had argued in its motion to dismiss that plaintiffs failed “to adequately state the facts and that the state had sovereign immunity from being sued.” (Funny, the website doesn’t want to identify well-known liberal Judge “Chip” Welch who’s been in the not-good news lately, going instead with just his given name “Morgan Welch.”)

How are you registered? “About 49,000 Arkansas voters who updated their voter registrations at the Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this year may be registered under the wrong address because of a software error.”

Just checking… If you created an online "my Social Security" account before September 18, 2021, you now must change to a Login.gov account. You can log into your "my Social Security" account now and follow the messages to go ahead and create your new Login.gov account. If you already have a Login.gov or ID.me account, you do not need to do anything, just look there for your Social Security information after you log in.

Were there others involved in the assassination attempt on Trump? If not, then why would the FBI use the excuse of protecting someone’s right to a fair trial to hide records on the FBI’s and Secret Service’s inexcusable failures to protect Trump from being nearly assassinated? The Biden-Harris administration is running a major league cover-up on the near assassination of former President Trump.

No conspiracies, no coincidences — and no evidence: In an even more sinister application of something called “memory-holing” — where media ignores and deliberately removes and/or buries important facts and stories that don’t support their Marxist narratives — the Biden-Harris regime has been doing it with COVID all along. They’ve even admitted to a judge that the CDC routinely deletes all employee e-mails (“governmental records” that are required to be kept by federal FOI) after that employee quits their job — a surefire way to hold on to power! Kudos to America First Legal for nailing this to the wall.

Smartmatic in the Philippines: “A Florida federal grand jury has indicted 3 executives of election voting machine and service provider Smartmatic ….[for] facilitating at least $1 million in bribes” in the Philippines made to “secure business related to the provision” of Smartmatic voting machines and “election services for the 2016 Philippines election.”

“Nerds” pushing election integrity: Election security was “one of the hottest topics on the floor” at this year’s Black Hat Conference (a leading computer security conference attended by hackers, corporations, and government agencies world-wide) as well as Las Vegas’ leading hacker conference DEF CON. WHY? Because, like here in Arkansas, election officials and governmental entities are pulling out the stops to try to convince voters that our current voting procedures are accurate and trustworthy.

But they did it again: Now we know that "organizers and participants at the DEF CON Voting Village found cyber vulnerabilities in everything from voting machines to e-poll books." Participants "intend to put out a full report … detailing the vulnerability findings" that run into "multiple pages." There's no time to fix before November (?), despite the fact these vulnerabilities "have increasingly been accepted in Washington," and reasons why are explored here.