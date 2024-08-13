Red Wing Daily: August 13, 2024
"the more you know ...."
State
Hitting the pocketbook always works: Garland County voters have turned in a county-wide petition seeking to put on the November ballot a cut in property taxes for local library funding; supporters are awaiting county approval. The proposal reduces the 1.6-mill tax to 1.0 mills. It’s the second time Arkansas voters are looking to cut the purse strings for out-of-control libraries who refuse to protect our minor children from unacceptable (in some cases pornographic) content.
What Arkansas Senate Minority Leader Greg Leding is saying these days:
Faulkner County activist Jimmie Cavin, represented by Joey McCutchen and Stephen Napurano, filed a FOI lawsuit against the Arkansas State Police seeking various records related to the Brian Malinowsky ATF raid.
National
First it was Bud Light, and now... Don’t piss off the bikers! Word spread at Sturgis rally that Harley Davidson CEO is woke.
Another raid: The Marion Kansas police chief’s August 2023 raid on the local weekly newspaper made national news when it caused the newspaper’s 98-year-old owner to die the next day from the stress. Many have described the raid in terms of press freedoms in the U.S. Constitution as well as Kansas’ Bill of Rights. Now the Marion police chief will be charged with a “low-level felony” for his actions, while special prosecutors found that the police force itself “didn’t commit any crimes…”
Five years! July 2024 marks the 60th consecutive month of more than one million background checks for gun sales at retail.
Why don’t they ask Asa? The “California Communist and Minnesota Marxist” have launched a creative endeavor — a “Republicans for Harris” campaign, focusing in on “primary voters who supported former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.” Have they asked Asa to chair it yet??
Say it’s not true! //sarcasm// DOJ data show that the Biden regime is using the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) 97% of the time to target pro-life activists at abortion clinics, despite the statute’s original intent of also protecting pregnancy centers and houses of worship (where attacks of violence are steadily increasing).
Tech
Remember that big Crowdstrike (who?) outage a few weeks back? It’s the largest IT outage in history and was caused by what’s known as a “single point of failure.” As a result, cyber insurance companies will review their underwriting criteria and pricing. A recent study “showed the outage would lead to $5.4 billion in direct losses for the Fortune 500, excluding the impact on Microsoft,” of which insurance is “likely to cover between 10% and 20%….” (Yet another cost of sloppy business practices that will only be passed on to consumers in higher fees!)