Ranked Choice Voting
Don't be fooled!
As you probably know, states control “the manner and method” of voting. “Ranked choice” voting takes away the whole idea of partisan voting in elections. Be sure you understand this concept because the Democrats already use it in many blue cities and are planning to implement ranked choice in your state! They call it the “hot reform in democracy.”
Don’t be fooled if you see these alternative names for ranked choice voting:
Instant runoff voting (IRV)
Preferential voting
Alternative vote (AV)
Single transferable vote (STV)
Ranked preference voting (RP)
Preferential balloting
Fair voting
Choice voting
Majority judgment voting
Ranked balloting