As you probably know, states control “the manner and method” of voting. “Ranked choice” voting takes away the whole idea of partisan voting in elections. Be sure you understand this concept because the Democrats already use it in many blue cities and are planning to implement ranked choice in your state! They call it the “hot reform in democracy.”

Don’t be fooled if you see these alternative names for ranked choice voting:

Instant runoff voting (IRV)

Preferential voting

Alternative vote (AV)

Single transferable vote (STV)

Ranked preference voting (RP)

Preferential balloting

Fair voting

Choice voting

Majority judgment voting

Ranked balloting