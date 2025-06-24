Promises made, promises kept: How many illegal immigrants were released into the United States in May 2025, compared to May 2024? How about a big fat ZERO!

“…Acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Pete Flores touted how the CBP ‘has received historic support’ under the ‘leadership’ of the Trump administration” as President Trump’s policies have completely derailed the illegal invasion into our country. All it took was a different President!

As of 8:30 am, our President Trump is traveling to the NATO meeting in The Netherlands after Israel has agreed to back away from further action after both countries engaged in strikes overnight that threatened the just-announced Israel-Iran ceasefire. Trump said

I'm not happy with Israel. You know, when I say, okay, now you have 12 hours, you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either, but I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning. We basically have two countries that have been fighting for so long and so hard that they don't know what the **** they're doing. I’m gonna see if I can stop it.

After the President spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from further strikes.

State

School choice ain’t cheap: The Legislative Council voted last week to OK an additional $90 million from the State’s Restricted Reserve Fund to ensure funds for school choice students via Educational Freedom Accounts for the 2025-2026 school year. That additional sum raises by almost 50% the general revenue allocation of $187.4 million the Legislature just approved in this spring’s General Session; Arkansas has now allocated about $267 million for the plan and has received 44,356 applications so far in this first year that school choice is open to all students.

More security: There’s renewed focus on security upgrades at the Arkansas State Capitol after the Father’s Day tragic murder of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband. The Secretary of State’s office is spending $3 million to upgrade screening equipment, expand officer training, and ensue a plan’s in place “for when the worst happens.” The Capitol Police Force added “more than a dozen new officers,” and the Chief says they’ve “made significant advancements to our surveillance capabilities” as well.

Locked in: AG Tim Griffin amended his FOI-based lawsuit against the Arkansas Board of Corrections in the ongoing struggle about the Board’s attorney Abtin Mehdizadegan; Griffin says the Board illegally hired Mehdizadegan (although state law at the time gave the Board that authority). Griffin now asks the Court to bar public funds from being used to pay Mehdizadegan, who’s racked up at least $230,108 in fees (from December, 2024 as of early February, 2025). Griffin calls it an illegal extraction. Governor Sanders’ office and the Board are wrangling over the Governor’s ill-conceived Franklin County 3,000-bed prison plans as well as two new laws the Republican-led Arkansas Legislature passed this spring (after the Board hired Mehdizadegan) that gave Sanders hiring/firing authority instead of the Prison Board.

Election season again: Is it ever not “election season”? For handy reference, you may want to bookmark Talk Business & Politics’ 2026 Candidate List; it’ll be updated regularly as we approach the March 2026 primaries. Share

National

“It’s appalling and outrageous and demonstrates why Tulsi Gabbard never should have been confirmed as director of national intelligence,” Brennan [said], his voice trembling with rage…

Let’s hope it doesn’t last: Investigative journalist Julie Kelly talks MAGAlaise and a call to America First voters: Leave a comment

It’s all about the Benjamins for the bankers: We can’t tax all those American dollars leaving our country because seven major financial industry groups are opposing the 3.5% remittance tax in President Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill? They say the plan would be “burdensome, confusing and potentially harmful to anti-money laundering efforts,” as well as create a “heavy compliance and reporting burden” because banks and payment companies would need new systems to comply, “potentially at significant cost without generating new revenue.” Opponents also caution such a tax could also “discourage remittance activity and drive customers to unregulated channels.” The World Bank says the U.S. sent more than $188 billion in remittances in 2021 alone.

SCOTUS wins, for a change: Justices last week have upheld with a 6-3 decision Tennessee’s ban on “gender-affirming” care for minor children. This week the Supreme Court paused a ruling by a Massachusetts district court judge that temporarily stopped the Trump Administration from sending illegals to third-party countries without giving each person a deportation hearing.

Follow the money: General Michael Flynn explains the how and why of the money behind these continuing destabilizing “non-violent protests” sponsored by pop-up groups organized nationwide to make these events look natural. Flynn says, “Lock and load your minds, because the battle’s just beginning.”

Celebrating, but celebrating what? Marxists are celebrating across the United States after their No Kings fit on Flag Day weekend, repeating that around 2,000 nationwide protests brought out over 13 million people, topping the much ballyhooed “3.5% rule.” Interesting, however, that left-leaning Axios reports the number at five million. These are paid protestors following the 3.5% rule:

Historical studies suggest that it takes 3.5% of a population engaged in sustained nonviolent resistance to topple brutal dictatorships.

Don’t be fooled. Indian-American journalist Asra Nomani reports at least 198 Democratic Party-linked organizations that rake in $2.1 billion in annual revenues (see the list) are organizing these events. “The People’s Protests and Marches AR,” who first showed up here last March, sponsored Arkansas.

Keep watching! This strategy of “peaceful, non-violent protests” certainly marks a radical change from the 2020 Summer of Love’s massive arson, rioting, and physicality — it could signal a complete change of direction in the Left’s attacks on America.

Tech

ALL of your ChatGPT conversations: OpenAI has been ordered in court to preserve all user conversations as part of a copyright infringement case brought by the New York Times, New York Daily News, and Center for Investigative Reporting. Those publishers assert that people are using ChatGPT to read their paywalled content instead of paying a subscription to read the material directly. The publisher group hopes to prove that the now-to-be-saved conversations contain their content, even though they cannot do so at this point in the lawsuit. The cautionary note: “Think twice before sharing anything [anywhere online] you’d rather others didn’t see.”