Last week Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough submerged the House-passed Big Beautiful Bill in the Byrd Bath and ruled that numerous major cost cutting provisions are ineligible to be included … Today Senate Republicans are scrambling for language that will satisfy House Republicans after much (most?) of MAGA-supported language is being removed from the proposed legislation. read more

(Don’t miss, more below on Republican action in the Senate dealing with the MAGA agenda.)

SUPREME COURT WIN: Today’s Supreme Court ruling removed the ability of federal district court judges to issue nation-wide injunctions as a result of cases filed within their jurisdictions. AG Pam Bondi reports that, of the 40 nationwide injunctions filed against President Trump’s agenda by various federal district judges, 35 originated in five Left-leaning states such as California, New York, Maryland, and D.C.

SUPREME COURT WIN: A second monumental ruling this morning upheld the rights of religious parents to opt their children out of LGBTQ garbage being pushed in public schools. Share

State

Another Governor’s challenger: Term-limited Democrat state Senator Fred Love of Little Rock will run for Arkansas governor against Gary Huskey in the March 2026 Democrat primary.

Governor says: The Arkansas Board of Corrections voted to spend even more taxpayer money on Governor Sander’s unwelcome and ill-conceived prison deal because the proposed Franklin County site is so unsuitable. Up to $50,000 will be spent to test “up to two wells, to test existing wells on the property, and determine the ability of the city of Ozark, which has a water line to the property, to supply water” to the remote location.

That flag : Collier Pharmacy (in business since 1917) faces “complaints” (and is now going to court) about displaying the American flag inside their front windows… Where? In Fayetteville, of course.

Helping or ? Arkansas United (AU), yet another “immigrant rights” activist group, brags that it has organized “300 immigrants from Central and Northwest Arkansas to meet with local legislators” to push how immigrants affect our state’s agricultural economy, has lined up “local law firms to help guide low income immigrants through the legal maze and toward legal status,” and lined up “accompaniers” to attend interviews and citizenship appointments where illegal immigrants “might face ambush and detention so that the immigrant can get legal help and family support.” “Founded in 2012, Arkansas United boasts a network of more than 70 immigrant navigators and 2,200 members and 18 service affiliates (such as schools, adult education centers, clinics, churches, etc.) in 19 communities across Arkansas, and operates an Immigrant Resource Center in Fayetteville.”

Share

A shame it has to be this way: The State has deleted addresses of many Arkansas legislators from the ARKLEG website after the cold-blooded Father’s Day murder of Minnesota Democrat state Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband. State House Speaker Brian Evans points out that In today’s climate, ensuring safety is not just a precaution, it’s a responsibility.

Damien’s day in court? It’s been more than a year after the Arkansas Supreme Court reversed and remanded a circuit court ruling about DNA evidence in the West Memphis 3 case from over 30 years ago that shocked Arkansans. Now a hearing’s been set for July 23 in Crittenden County Judge Tonya Alexander’s court.

National

Hill piles on; does this help? On Monday this week, Republican Congressman French Hill awarded a Golden Fleece Award to Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense for shortcomings Hill pointed out in the mental health screening system for service members transitioning from military to civilian life, although his fellow Republicans running the VA and DoD have only been in office / had time to correct serious systemic problems for about five months now. Ya know, French — after the way the Left is pounding Defense Secretary Hegseth and our military over the Iran strike — how is attacking fellow Republicans like this“acting in the best interests of the Party”?

Share

One way, or the other? The Senate Parliamentarian axed significant sections of the House-approved Big Beautiful Bill on the grounds those areas would prevent the bill’s passage under the Congressional reconciliation process (requiring only a majority approval, instead of 60%). But, Left-leaning States Newsroom insists on saying the “U.S. Senate Democrats have succeeded in eliminating” items the Democratic party opposes. Consider the source, but here’s more details on what provisions Republicans will likely remove from the bill or have to alter in a major way to ensure passage as the Bill winds through Congress under reconciliation.

Not a third time, not this week: The House on Tuesday blocked Democrat Representative Al Green’s move to impeach President Trump after the weekend’s decisive strike on Iranian nuclear facilities; 128 Democrat lawmakers joined Republicans in the 344-79 vote.

Chomp, chomp: Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new detention facility for illegal immigrants that opens in early July on 39 square miles in Florida’s Everglades. Dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” the facility has 5,000 beds and a 11,000-foot runway that will support the federal government’s deportation of detained illegals from both Florida and across the country.

Down a bad road: New York City Democrats selected Zohran Kwame Mamdani (a Democrat Socialists of America Muslim who only became a US citizen in 2018) as their nominee for mayor of the proud American city that was attacked by Islamic extremists only 23 years ago. We’ll just say, look at how it went for London after it first elected Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan in 2016.

Nominated (but never selected): Republican Congressman Buddy Carter of Georgia nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after Trump brokered the Israel-Iran ceasefire agreement. Pakistan also nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after his success as a “genuine peacemaker” between India and Pakistan last month, but Pakistan has now criticized his actions on the Israel-Iran conflict saying, “The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond. Leave a comment

What Republicans are (not) doing in D.C.: Despite Republican promises to push through various rescission bills to accomplish direly needed federal spending cuts, Republican Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and South Dakota’s Mike Rounds stand the way of clawing back $9.4 billion from PBS/NPR, claiming “more targeted approaches” can prevent public media from spreading Left-leaning content with our taxpayer dollars. As Senate lawmakers mull President Trump’s first try at legislative rescission (a bill the House passed in June), Republican Senator Mitch McConnell is arguing that the legislation’s cuts to foreign aid erode American influence around the world.

Tech

It’s yours — and only yours: Americans encounter facial recognition more and more in airports, stores, stadiums, some workplaces, and other public locations with a patchwork of “national and state-level regulations, as well as growing public debate about privacy, civil rights, and the right to opt out” coming along with the increasing use of the advanced technology. Can you opt out? How?