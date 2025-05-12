Federal Judge Brian Miller last week dismissed the lawsuit against the Republican Party of Arkansas (RPA), Sec. of State John Thurston, and RPA Chair Joseph Wood, without prejudice. In his Order Miller concluded, in addition to other points, that the suit was moot but also said, “Although plaintiffs' positions are understandable, their claims must be dismissed because federal court is not the appropriate forum to resolve their dispute.”

As could be expected, the duly elected former 2024 RPA Convention Chair, Jennifer Lancaster, said, “respectfully,”

"This was not merely a dispute between party members -- it was, and remains, a First Amendment issue … This issue with similar fact patterns has been recognized and litigated in courts across the country.”

Lancaster and the other plaintiffs, roughly two dozen delegates from the 2024 Republican State Convention, are "prayerfully and strategically" considering their next steps, Lancaster said, as she added:

"One thing is certain, I remain committed more than ever to defending true conservative values and exposing the RPA establishment for what it has become: a political class more concerned with control than constitutional fidelity. The people of Arkansas deserve better than back room deals and rigged processes -- they deserve honest leadership rooted in conviction. I know I can speak for all of the plaintiffs when I say that we fought not just for ourselves, but for the future of this state and this country. There is no shame in the scars of battle -- only dignity."

At this point some 10 months beyond the Convention the RPA, with the help of “patriot” Republicans, successfully removed Lancaster and eliminated the entire Saline County Republican Party. Other individuals who contributed to the historic State Convention where the choices and near unanimous votes of 600+ Republican voters were summarily nullified by the Republican Party of Arkansas are being picked off by various GOP county committee actions.

Here's more details about Miller’s decision. Read his Order granting the defendants their motion to dismiss the suit:



