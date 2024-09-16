Red Wing Post

Irene Cruz
Sep 21

It’s upsetting how google has most thinking they have all the answers. Perfect example, I would ask my son questions that he had the answers. Guess he got tired and one day he said “Mom just google it”. I said I don’t trust google! Guess what I did - yep I googled it! 🤦🏽‍♀️

