As America deals with the illegal invasion across our country, Iran’s nuclear plans, and China’s hacking of our infrastructure systems (among so many other pressing international concerns), Washington D.C.’s “Gang of Eight” will, of course, significantly shape the laws Congress must pass to formalize details of President Trump’s very clear executive orders.

Arkansas Republicans Senator Tom Cotton and Congressman Rick Crawford are directing many of those efforts as Congressional Republicans work to pass the “Big Beautiful Budget Bill” and move on to further legislation. Cotton and Crawford, along with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, make up the Republican half of the Gang of Eight.

What? How?

First, you probably know the Gang of Eight is a slang term referring to the eight Congressional leaders who oversee our country’s intelligence activities. The National Security Act of 1947 specifies that at least these eight individuals from both major political parties must be briefed on all intelligence activities by the President and executive branch. In extreme circumstances the President may legally choose to inform only the Gang of Eight (who must keep that information confidential) but not Intelligence Committee members themselves.

The Gang of Eight — those eight leaders — are the majority and minority leaders of the House, the majority and minority leaders of the Senate, and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees — always four Republicans and four Democrats.

In 1980, the Intelligence Oversight Act also directed the CIA to “fully and currently” report its actions to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, especially “any significant anticipated intelligence activity.”

Today’s Gang of Eight

In today’s 119 Congress, the Gang of Eight are:

Arkansas Influence on Budget Bill, Cartels

It’s easy to spot the influence of our Arkansas lawmakers by looking at just a couple of current critical topics: that “Big Beautiful Budget Bill” and the cartels’ role in the fentanyl and illegal immigration crises.

Senate Republicans are deeply divided over how to re-do the 1,037-page "Big Beautiful Budget Bill” currently on their desks and, while it seems they might undo much of what the House has already passed, Senator Cotton says the bill’s immigration provisions could win over GOP holdouts after the past few days of massive, destructive anti-ICE violence and demonstrations in Los Angeles and other cities across the country. He says the protests are an "opportunity" to shift public focus onto increased immigration enforcement rather than reinstating the Trump tax cuts in the bill.

Senator John Thune says Senate Republicans will change the tax provisions and are looking at changing Medicaid provisions of the budget bill as they seek to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent, which costs way more in the long run than the House-approved extension would cost through 2029. "We want to do things that are meaningful in terms of reforming programs, strengthening programs, without affecting beneficiaries," Thune says, but to offset that higher cost Senate Republicans could water down or eliminate no taxes on tips/overtime and tax relief for Social Security seniors to reduce the red ink.

Congressmen Crawford’s Intel Committee has created a Cartel Task Force “to combat the top threats outlined in the ODNI’s 2025 Annual Threat Assessment and what this Committee heard from the IC leaders in our Worldwide Threats hearing earlier this year.” The task force supports President Trump’s “already impactful efforts to combat the cartel threat and secure our homeland,” Crawford says.

As the 2026 mid-term elections draw closer, will our Arkansas Republican lawmakers’ presence and involvement on the Gang of Eight remain as strong as it is today? We believe so, as long as Congressional Republican majorities stay in place.

In the meantime, we’ll watch to see how Arkansas lawmakers continue making their mark as Congress moves forward to codify President Trump’s (our) MAGA agenda.