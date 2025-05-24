Red Wing Post

Red Wing Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shoshana Manard's avatar
Shoshana Manard
1d

I’m still reeling from the tornado that occurred LAST March here in Rogers. Trying to get ANY help was, and still is, impossible. I had no power, cell service, or gas - hence- going anywhere was impossible. FEMA employees over the phone couldn’t manage to do the paperwork correctly even after being made aware, which meant being denied. The listing of help and services that the state and county provided was not accurate and the services that we were told would help merely took names and numbers. When, two to three months later, I tried to follow up I was informed that they were no longer available. Some services stated ‘free’ and were scammers who wanted to come out to give bids. When I tried churches, they said they would help and never did. It’s a total nightmare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Red Wing Post and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Red Wing Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture