Here we are, a year after the Arkansas Travelers got new owners for the first time since 1960, and a couple of long-time Travelers leaders are playing around in politics. Travs President Rusty Meeks since 2012 has taken a state government position as director of strategic initiatives with the Department of Finance and Administration (after he left briefly in 2023 but returned to the Travs about a month later). Travs Community Relations Director Lance Restum, who announced a run for land commissioner last October, has dropped his candidacy to support Secretary of State Cole Jester as Jester seeks the 2026 Republican primary nomination for Land Commissioner against Opportunity Arkansas board member Christian Olson.
State
Arkansas is growing: “Arkansas’ real gross domestic product (GDP) was 0.8% in the first quarter, ranking the state fifth for growth among the 50 states. Personal income grew at an annual rate of 8.7%, which ranked Arkansas fifth in the nation.”
More influence: Craighead County / Northeast Arkansas is becoming more influential across the state as Jonesboro is now reaching 100,000 in population.
Not giving up: On a voice vote, Arkansas Public Broadcasting Service (Arkansas PBS) voted to renew its contract with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that makes up about 15% of its budget, after its interim Executive Director said donations would dry up and they’d lose $2.5 million in programming and operational funds if President Donald Trump's desired cuts to CPB are successful.
Still pursuing [d]equity[i]: Of course, if it’s part of LEARNS, the Left objects, even if Arkansas taxpayers spend $14 million to reward teachers. What do you say!? Here’s the teaser and the link:
Thousands of Arkansas educators will receive checks of $1,500 to $10,000 as a reward for high student performance, but the state's largest teachers union says it’s unfair to hardworking educators who can’t qualify…
Another state surplus! No matter how hard Arkansas Republicans resist a major state tax overhaul by citing a need to have state funds available for reserves, “Arkansas ended fiscal year 2025 with net available general revenue totaling $6.68 billion, generating a $367.9 million surplus,” says the Department of Finance & Administration, noting this surplus exceeded DF&A’s estimate by 71%. The surplus in FY24 was $698.4 million and in FY23 was $1.161 billion. We are TAXED TOO MUCH in Arkansas!
They don’t like it: Looks like Arkansas has topped yet another list, but we can’t say we are unhappy about this one. According to “public policy firm” Pleiades Strategy, the Arkansas Legislature “has passed more laws targeting so-called environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives than any other state.” Pleiades brags on its work “with mission-driven leaders striving to accelerate climate action and strengthen democracy in order to build a future rooted in equity, justice, and shared prosperity.”
Senators at work: You likely knew that Senator John Boozman played an integral part of the Big Beautiful Bill because his Senate Agriculture Committee tweaked those all-important SNAP provisions and other language that resulted in the BBB’s most major changes to agriculture programs in almost seven years. Did you know Senator Tom Cotton (Republican Conference chair, the third highest Republican leadership spot in the Senate) not only helped craft the GOP messaging but also worked to persuade recalcitrant GOP Senators and was Senate liaison with House Republican leaders on this bill?
National
A list we don’t want to be on: State and federal law enforcement reports that illegal marijuana grows and associated criminal activities like fentanyl/human trafficking and money laundering linked to the CCP have been identified in at least 25 states: Oklahoma, California, Texas, New York, Florida, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia.
Stopping abortion via Medicaid: The Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 that federal Medicaid laws do not create a constitutional right for Medicaid patients to demand care from Planned Parenthood.
No matter, gotta go: “Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr., son of one of the most famous Mexican boxers in history, has been arrested by immigration officials for entering America illegally and will be deported,” officials said. “… the boxer has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his alleged involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives.
25% for BRICS: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, sometimes called BRICS, controls 25% of the world's economy. BRICS met in Rio d Janeiro last weekend (although neither Russa’s Putin nor China’s Xi Jinping were there). Economists are watching to see if BRICS moves against the U.S. dollar, while President Trump threatens an extra 10% tariff on nations standing with BRICS.
Tech
Revealing more than you want: Do you have security cameras in or around your home that are connected to the internet? Researchers recently found 40,000 unsecured cameras showing images of homes and businesses, with over 14,000 in the U.S. easily available. Here’s details and tips on how to keep your privacy private.
#TheMoreYouKnow about the League of Women Voters, working to somehow stop “the Hammer bills” that kneecapped Arkansas’ citizen referendum/petition process:
Joining the League and participating in its efforts is a great way “to channel anger and frustration with systems that are not functioning for us into positive civic action. You can rage in the streets all you want to, and we should rage in the streets if you’re upset about what your government’s doing. It’s one of our freedoms that we have and we should exercise that, but the real work, the day-to-day work of democracy happens at the League.”
~ Wendy Finn, board member of the League of Women Voters of Washington County (italics added)