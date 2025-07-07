Here we are, a year after the Arkansas Travelers got new owners for the first time since 1960, and a couple of long-time Travelers leaders are playing around in politics. Travs President Rusty Meeks since 2012 has taken a state government position as director of strategic initiatives with the Department of Finance and Administration (after he left briefly in 2023 but returned to the Travs about a month later). Travs Community Relations Director Lance Restum, who announced a run for land commissioner last October, has dropped his candidacy to support Secretary of State Cole Jester as Jester seeks the 2026 Republican primary nomination for Land Commissioner against Opportunity Arkansas board member Christian Olson.

Arkansas is growing: “Arkansas’ real gross domestic product (GDP) was 0.8% in the first quarter, ranking the state fifth for growth among the 50 states. Personal income grew at an annual rate of 8.7%, which ranked Arkansas fifth in the nation.”

More influence: Craighead County / Northeast Arkansas is becoming more influential across the state as Jonesboro is now reaching 100,000 in population.

On a voice vote, Arkansas Public Broadcasting Service (Arkansas PBS) voted to renew its contract with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that makes up about 15% of its budget, after its interim Executive Director said donations would dry up and they'd lose $2.5 million in programming and operational funds if President Donald Trump's desired cuts to CPB are successful.

Still pursuing [d]equity[i]: Of course, if it’s part of LEARNS, the Left objects, even if Arkansas taxpayers spend $14 million to reward teachers. What do you say!? Here’s the teaser and the link: Thousands of Arkansas educators will receive checks of $1,500 to $10,000 as a reward for high student performance, but the state's largest teachers union says it’s unfair to hardworking educators who can’t qualify…

Another state surplus! No matter how hard Arkansas Republicans resist a major state tax overhaul by citing a need to have state funds available for reserves, “Arkansas ended fiscal year 2025 with net available general revenue totaling $6.68 billion, generating a $367.9 million surplus,” says the Department of Finance & Administration, noting this surplus exceeded DF&A’s estimate by 71%. The surplus in FY24 was $698.4 million and in FY23 was $1.161 billion. We are TAXED TOO MUCH in Arkansas!

They don’t like it: Looks like Arkansas has topped yet another list, but we can’t say we are unhappy about this one. According to “public policy firm” Pleiades Strategy, the Arkansas Legislature “has passed more laws targeting so-called environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives than any other state.” Pleiades brags on its work “with mission-driven leaders striving to accelerate climate action and strengthen democracy in order to build a future rooted in equity, justice, and shared prosperity.”