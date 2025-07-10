The horrendous natural disaster in Kerrville, Texas — still unfolding — has caused Arkansas lawmakers, mindful of a similar 2012 flash flood at the Albert Pike campsite that killed 20 Arkansans, to review Arkansas’ emergency flood response. Republican State Senator Missy Irvin, Chair of the Game and Fish Commission/State Police Oversight Committee, says
“That is going to be a future focus on a future meeting, but one that I think is really critical,” adding her Committee will “take a boots-on-the-ground approach to examine areas that are prone to flooding, like the White, Black, and Cache Rivers.”
Irvin says “the subcommittee will utilize and strengthen existing technology that's used in tornado warnings, amber alerts or health emergencies. Other agenda items include improving cell service in low terrain areas, implementing warning signage in flood zones and increasing the number of water sensors that monitor levels in freshwater, just like in Sylamore Creek on the White River,” an area that flooded just last year, influencing Irvin's call for action on what she describes as a bipartisan issue.
SUPREME COURT WIN: The Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump Administration can move forward with the President’s February 11 Executive Order calling for mass layoffs (reductions in force, “RIFs”) across federal agencies, including the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, Labor, Treasury, State, Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs and the Environmental Protection Agency.
State
ICYMI: Last month, Republican state Representative Kendon Underwood requested a formal opinion and “seeks to invoke the law” in a complaint to our Republican AG Tim Griffin, asking that the State of Arkansas freeze funding to Fayetteville because the City violates our state’s sanctuary city law. Sadly, we’ve yet to see action from Griffin.
Judge shopping? The online social media group NetChoice filed suit in Fayetteville federal court against Arkansas’ new law that limits social media content and another law that that allows parents of children who commit suicide to sue over social media content. NetChoice, “a trade association of online businesses that advocates for free expression and free enterprise on the internet,” has filed numerous successful First Amendment and social media age verification suits around the United States.
“Good Trouble” or more violence? The Left knows nothing but protesting and violence. “Good Trouble Lives On is a national day of nonviolent action to respond to the attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people. On July 17, the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s passing, we’re taking action across the country to defend our democracy and carry forward his legacy of Good Trouble.” But … contrast this Leftist call to action with the “more than two dozen House Democrats reveal[ing] their far-left voters are urging them to abandon laws, embrace chaos, and even get ‘shot’ in the name of ‘resisting’ Trump.”
Limping away: Arkansas Democrat chair Grant Tennille, saying he’s “weary” and “missing too much time with his family,” is resigning on July 15 after a four-year run; a Party election within 60 days will select the new state Democrat Chair. (Republicans have controlled the Arkansas Governor’s seat as well as the state Senate and House since 2015.) Tennille left the first time in 2022 but was again re-elected shortly thereafter. In 2022 he said he was “exhausted” after handling the Party’s violation of federal election law after it kept silent about $350,000 of debt in 2021 that caused state Democrats to max out its credit cards and mortgage its headquarters to dig out of the problem.
No wonder: Talk about the dumbing down of America! In a glaring example of the downfall of true journalism in America, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s parent company WEHCO Media is bragging that their puzzle viewers are worth $159 more (customer lifetime value) than their average news subscriber. First they removed the actual newspapers — “Everyone will read news online,” they said. Now they’re recommending that publishers pursue puzzle features as “essential tools for digital engagement” (focusing on data capture and revenue over news reporting). And folks are still wondering why the American public can’t get a straight story on “the news”?
No more delta-8: The 8th Circuit Appeals Court has reversed a 2023 decision by U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson that stopped Act 629, Arkansas’ 2023 law banning certain psychoactive delta-8 and THC-based products made from hemp. Department of Finance & Administration (DF&A) officials, waiting on a formal Court order to enforce that law, are now informing every tobacco, alcohol and medical marijuana permit holder of the ruling because the products are still being sold.
“So, right now (we’re) heavy on education rather than enforcement, but (we’re) ready to go as soon as the (court) mandate comes down with seizures, criminal action and administrative violations,” said Christy Bjornson, who oversees alcohol and tobacco control at DF&A.
More spending money = more marijuana sales? Marijuana consumption is increasing in Arkansas. “Arkansans spent more than $121 million on medical marijuana in the first five months of 2025 — $7.2 million more than during the same period last year,” and the State should “surpass last year’s record of $283 million in total medical marijuana sales.” Figures through May of the year show that people bought over 6,000 pounds of marijuana from Arkansas dispensaries each month, an 8% increase over 2024.
“I think Arkansans obviously have a little bit more money in their pockets,” said DF&A spox Scott Hardin. “Which is great. A little bit more spending money.”
Watch for this: The Supreme Court has confirmed the states’ constitutional right to ban sexual mutilation and transgender treatments affecting children (the Skrmetti decision). The 8th Circuit Appeals Court must now adhere to that ruling as it reviews Arkansas’ ban on so-called “gender-affirming healthcare” after the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act of 2021 (SAVE Act) was blocked in June 2023. The 8th Circuit has ordered briefs “addressing only the equal protection claim in light of United States v. Skrmetti” but has yet to make a final ruling.
Gone but not identified: The Department of Corrections fired two people after the Grant Hardin escape in May when the dangerous inmate basically walked out of the Calico Rock DOC facility, but has not identified the individuals or the reason for the firings.
National
Render unto Ceasar: Churches, as nonprofits, are again allowed to endorse candidates to their congregations. The IRS’ latest “interpretation of tax law is a win for conservative Christians who have long opposed the Johnson Amendment.”
Taking over: FBI Director Kash Patel says the FBI will move its headquarters from the deteriorating J. Edgar Hoover Building to the recently vacated Ronald Reagan Building digs used by USAID, the corrupt agency that was shut down after DOGE exposed its grants feeding NGOs that operate against America’s best interests. A 2024 USAID report said only about 12% of all grants went directly to local organizations in foreign countries, including nongovernmental, private sector, and government partners.
It was just a meme, not election interference! Douglas Mackey (still-suspended account @TheRickyVaughn on X) made a meme about Hillary Clinton before the 2016 election and got trashed online as an anti-Semite, racist, and a Trump booster, eventually being convicted of “disinformation” and election interference by a jury in a Brooklyn federal court; he was sentenced to seven months in federal prison. This week the Second Circuit Court of Appeals not only reversed that targeted political conviction but also remanded the case to the district court to acquit him.
Odd coincidence? You do know the failed prosecution of Diddy Combs was led by Maurene Comey, former FBI Director James Comey’s daughter, right? She was also the lead prosecutor in the Ghislane Maxwell trial. (Speaking of Maxwell, if the DOJ and FBI says there’s no “there there” on Epstein, WHY is Maxwell in prison?)
Stop it, stop it, stop it: Yes, Planned Parenthood sued to block the only one-year ban on Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood and other clinics providing abortions, even though Planned Parenthood is not mentioned by name in the One Big Beautiful Bill. And, you know the Supreme Court says federal judges may not issue rulings that extend beyond parties to a specific lawsuit/the jurisdiction of their district. So U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani of Massachusetts issued a 14-day temporary restraining order (TRO) that froze the Medicaid funding ban for Planned Parenthood (a TRO limited to the lawsuit’s parties) — giving the Trump Administration an opportunity to appeal the Judge’s TRO. The judge will determine at a July 21 hearing if the TRO is extended or made permanent.
Tech
That phone! Mobile cyber threats are rising dramatically says security firm Malwarebytes, with malware hitting Android devices up 151%, spyware up 147% — February and March numbers show “nearly a 4x multiplication of the baseline.” SMS-based (text-based) malware is up an eye-watering 692% between April and May, a huge rise driven in part, some think, by the implicit trust so many users place on mobile devices: “… we bank on them, authenticate with them, store our entire digital lives on them.” So, be aware: do your best to get your apps from the Google Play Store and watch the permissions you allow for any new app, especially the “display over other apps” setting because it can be used “to intercept login credentials.” The fewer notifications you must allow, the better off you’ll be because untrustworthy sites use this method to push ads and other possibly malicious notices. Of course, always keep your phone and security software updated. Disclaimer: While we mention security firm Malwarebytes, please know we are only a satisfied customer; we receive no compensation for these remarks or for your possible purchases on their website.
Yikes! WTH is actually going on in Arkansas? These people are sick!!