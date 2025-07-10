The horrendous natural disaster in Kerrville, Texas — still unfolding — has caused Arkansas lawmakers, mindful of a similar 2012 flash flood at the Albert Pike campsite that killed 20 Arkansans, to review Arkansas’ emergency flood response. Republican State Senator Missy Irvin, Chair of the Game and Fish Commission/State Police Oversight Committee, says

“That is going to be a future focus on a future meeting, but one that I think is really critical,” adding her Committee will “take a boots-on-the-ground approach to examine areas that are prone to flooding, like the White, Black, and Cache Rivers.”

Irvin says “the subcommittee will utilize and strengthen existing technology that's used in tornado warnings, amber alerts or health emergencies. Other agenda items include improving cell service in low terrain areas, implementing warning signage in flood zones and increasing the number of water sensors that monitor levels in freshwater, just like in Sylamore Creek on the White River,” an area that flooded just last year, influencing Irvin's call for action on what she describes as a bipartisan issue.

SUPREME COURT WIN : The Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump Administration can move forward with the President’s February 11 Executive Order calling for mass layoffs (reductions in force, “RIFs”) across federal agencies, including the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, Labor, Treasury, State, Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs and the Environmental Protection Agency.

ICYMI: Last month, Republican state Representative Kendon Underwood requested a formal opinion and “seeks to invoke the law” in a complaint to our Republican AG Tim Griffin, asking that the State of Arkansas freeze funding to Fayetteville because the City violates our state’s sanctuary city law. Sadly, we’ve yet to see action from Griffin.

Judge shopping? The online social media group NetChoice filed suit in Fayetteville federal court against Arkansas’ new law that limits social media content and another law that that allows parents of children who commit suicide to sue over social media content. NetChoice, “a trade association of online businesses that advocates for free expression and free enterprise on the internet,” has filed numerous successful First Amendment and social media age verification suits around the United States.

“Good Trouble” or more violence? The Left knows nothing but protesting and violence. “Good Trouble Lives On is a national day of nonviolent action to respond to the attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people. On July 17, the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s passing, we’re taking action across the country to defend our democracy and carry forward his legacy of Good Trouble.” But … contrast this Leftist call to action with the “more than two dozen House Democrats reveal[ing] their far-left voters are urging them to abandon laws, embrace chaos, and even get ‘shot’ in the name of ‘resisting’ Trump.”

Limping away: Arkansas Democrat chair Grant Tennille, saying he’s “weary” and “missing too much time with his family,” is resigning on July 15 after a four-year run; a Party election within 60 days will select the new state Democrat Chair. (Republicans have controlled the Arkansas Governor’s seat as well as the state Senate and House since 2015.) Tennille left the first time in 2022 but was again re-elected shortly thereafter. In 2022 he said he was “exhausted” after handling the Party’s violation of federal election law after it kept silent about $350,000 of debt in 2021 that caused state Democrats to max out its credit cards and mortgage its headquarters to dig out of the problem.

No wonder: Talk about the dumbing down of America! In a glaring example of the downfall of true journalism in America, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's parent company WEHCO Media is bragging that their puzzle viewers are worth $159 more (customer lifetime value) than their average news subscriber. First they removed the actual newspapers — "Everyone will read news online," they said. Now they're recommending that publishers pursue puzzle features as "essential tools for digital engagement" (focusing on data capture and revenue over news reporting). And folks are still wondering why the American public can't get a straight story on "the news"?

No more delta-8: The 8th Circuit Appeals Court has reversed a 2023 decision by U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson that stopped Act 629, Arkansas’ 2023 law banning certain psychoactive delta-8 and THC-based products made from hemp. Department of Finance & Administration (DF&A) officials, waiting on a formal Court order to enforce that law, are now informing every tobacco, alcohol and medical marijuana permit holder of the ruling because the products are still being sold. “So, right now (we’re) heavy on education rather than enforcement, but (we’re) ready to go as soon as the (court) mandate comes down with seizures, criminal action and administrative violations,” said Christy Bjornson, who oversees alcohol and tobacco control at DF&A.

More spending money = more marijuana sales? Marijuana consumption is increasing in Arkansas. “Arkansans spent more than $121 million on medical marijuana in the first five months of 2025 — $7.2 million more than during the same period last year,” and the State should “surpass last year’s record of $283 million in total medical marijuana sales.” Figures through May of the year show that people bought over 6,000 pounds of marijuana from Arkansas dispensaries each month, an 8% increase over 2024. “I think Arkansans obviously have a little bit more money in their pockets,” said DF&A spox Scott Hardin. “Which is great. A little bit more spending money.”

Watch for this: The Supreme Court has confirmed the states’ constitutional right to ban sexual mutilation and transgender treatments affecting children (the Skrmetti decision). The 8th Circuit Appeals Court must now adhere to that ruling as it reviews Arkansas’ ban on so-called “gender-affirming healthcare” after the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act of 2021 (SAVE Act) was blocked in June 2023. The 8th Circuit has ordered briefs “addressing only the equal protection claim in light of United States v. Skrmetti” but has yet to make a final ruling.