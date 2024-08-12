America's honey badger, one of the main drivers of Breitbart News (the spark that set off the tinder that was the tea party movement) and an architect of our President Trump's 2016 campaign successes, Stephen K. Bannon is now an American political prisoner because of his love of country and unwavering discipline to stand behind what he knows is right and what’s best for the future of our beloved country.

Like all imperfect humans, Bannon is not always on target. But his repeated successes speak to his gravitas and influence as "one of the most dissident voices in America" today and his role as the people's general in today's MAGA resurgence after the 2020 election debacle.

Dr. Naomi Wolff has eloquently written about Bannon's temporary imprisonment that takes him off the field at this inopportune time during this election cycle -- something everyone who professes to be a patriot should take the time to read and take to heart, "lest it be you next!"

Bannon entered federal prison July 1 to serve a four-month sentence for refusing to testify at the bogus Democrat setup called the January 6 Committee and refusing to provide documents, citing Trump's executive privilege (the same thing Eric Holder claimed when caught up in the "Fast and Furious" chicanery under Obama, but he never faced any consequences afterward). Bannon’s daily War Room show is being capably guest-hosted until his release at the end of October just in time for President Trump's November 5th re-election as our 47th President.

Bannon recorded the below interview with PBS’ “Frontline” in March 2019 for their 2020 documentary series “America's Great Divide: From Obama to Trump." It's fascinating to hear Bannon describe how Trump came to be the most "popularist" President — and quite enlightening to hear how the wheels of Republican power worked then (and still seem to do today)!

The recent assassination attempt has brought a sharp focus to our President Trump's love for America; Bannon's 2019 restrospective narrative highlights pretty much the same thing: Trump is a man of We the People who wants American to be great again.

Bannon explains the energy behind getting Trump to run as well as delving into world politics, economics, and lots of other details. If you’ve been MAGA for a while, you’ll enjoy the details behind the scenes. If you’re more new to the fight, it’s a great “history leson” to know how we got to be where we are today. Take the time to listen and get fired up about why we fight for this Republic of ours!

Because it’s in two parts, the second piece of the FRONTLINE interview is due to be published August 18. We won't miss it!

— from Bannon’s War Room on Rumble